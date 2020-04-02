Mark Barden lost his son Daniel, 7, in the 2012 school shooting
"There is no wrong way to mourn the loss of a loved one. People want to help you. Let them," says Mark Barden, whose son was killed in 2012
Sandy Hook Dad Speaks After Calif. Shooting: How We Stop 'Never-Ending Heartbreak' of Gun Violence
Mark Barden, whose son Daniel died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, writes about the devastation from gun violence — and how to prevent it
Sandy Hook Victim's Dad 'Applauds' Musician Who Changed Stance on Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting
"I applaud your compassion and selfless desire to lift up your voice and do what you can," Barden writes