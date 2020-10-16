Marisa Laudadio/Chicago
Triumphs & Trophies
Article
As Jennifer Hudson got emotional, Coldplay, Kanye and the JoBros riffed off pop icons on Grammy Night
By Marisa Laudadio/Chicago Rennie Dyball/Chicago Nikitta Foston/Chicago Jessica Herndon/Los Angeles Julie Jordan/Los Angeles Eunice Oh/Los Angeles
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com