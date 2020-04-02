Maria Pasquini
Curious Cat Named Panda Goes Missing in Washington, Only to Be Found 2,500 Miles Away in Alaska
Article
After weeks of searching, the missing house cat turned up at a Home Depot in Kenai, Alaska.
Indiana Boy Rushed to Hospital After Swallowing 27 Magnets: ‘It Can Happen in a Split Second’
Article
In addition to the 25 magnets that doctors discovered in the boy's stomach, he also had two stuck to the sides of his uvula
Rebel Wilson Used to Eat ‘3,000 Calories Most Days’ Before Beginning Her Weight Loss Journey
Video
"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," the actress tells PEOPLE
Sinbad Is 'Beginning His Road to Recovery' After Recent Stroke, Says Family
Article
"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," his family said in a statement
Texas Boy, 4, Loses Both Parents to Coronavirus Within Months of Each Other: 'He Misses His Mom'
Article
"It's a hard situation to process," said the boy's grandmother
Demi Lovato Cracks Joke About Getting 'Unengaged' During People's Choice Awards Monologue
Video
Demi Lovato poked fun at her eventful year during her opening monologue at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday
Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her 'Amazing' Staff in Acceptance Speech at 2020 People's Choice Awards
Video
"They show up every single day," said the host, whose show was clouded in controversy this summer following reports of workplace toxicity
Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Baby Bump at People's Choice Awards, Thanks Husband Taylor Goldsmith in Speech
Article
Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith
Tiger King Star Dillon Passage Arrested in Texas, Charged with DWI
Article
Dillon Passage is married to disgraced former zookeeper Joe Exotic
Bills Fans Donate Over $600K to Children's Hospital in Honor of Quarterback Josh Allen's Late Grandmother
Article
Many fans have chosen to donate $17 at a time, a nod to the quarterback's number
Chris Evans and Aly Raisman Have a 'Play Date' for Their Adorable Rescue Dogs: 'Best Buds'
Video
Chris Evans and Aly Raisman got together over the weekend with their canine companions
Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary: 'Grateful'
Article
"I'm looking forward to at least a hundred more years together!" Cameron Hamilton wrote
Ryan Cabrera Is Engaged to WWE Star Alexa Bliss After 1 Year of Dating: 'Just the Beginning'
Article
"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES," Alexa Bliss said alongside a sweet photo from the engagement
Kaitlyn Bristowe Playfully Chronicles Her Dancing with the Stars Injuries Ahead of Semifinals
Article
Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev are set to perform the paso doble and contemporary dances
Olivia Wilde Calls Her Kids ‘My Everythings’ Following News of Split from Jason Sudeikis
Video
The pair share son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4
Why Barack Obama Dedicated A Promised Land Memoir to Wife Michelle and Daughters Sasha and Malia
Article
"I'm reminded constantly that there's no place in the world I'd rather be than with Miche and our girls," Barack Obama wrote as he reflected on the joys of fatherhood
Erykah Badu Says She Tested 'Positive' for COVID-19 in Her Left Nostril and 'Negative' in Right
Article
Although one test, which used a swab from her left nostril, came back positive, a second test, which used a swab taken from her right nostril, was negative for the novel coronavirus
Ryan Reynolds Says Having Three Daughters 'Has Been Such a Ride': 'I Love Every Second'
Article
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are proud parents to daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1
Tyler Hubbard's Kids 'Knock on His Door Every Day' Waiting to Hug Him as He Continues Quarantining
Video
The Florida Georgia Line member revealed he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and would be quarantined on his tour bus outside his home
Love Is Blind's Amber Pike Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary with Husband Matt Barnett
Article
The couple shared a pair of sweet social media tributes in honor of their second wedding anniversary
Chandler Powell Thanks Pregnant Wife Bindi Irwin and 'Our Baby Girl' for Special Birthday Surprise
Article
“You and our baby girl give me every reason to smile," Powell wrote in a sweet comment dedicated to his pregnant wife and their daughter on the way
Golfer Ian Poulter Says Masters ‘Extremely Strange’ Without Fans But Still Full of ‘Adrenaline’
Article
The annual tournament began on Nov. 12 and will conclude on Nov. 15
Baby Zoo Zebra Named Hope Dies After Getting 'Spooked' by Fireworks: 'Feeling Devastated'
Article
"It appears that the fright caused the animal to bolt and she collided with the boundary of the enclosure," said Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm
Titans' Corey Davis Gets Emotional in Game the Day After Brother’s Death: 'Heavy on My Mind'
Article
"I just kept thinking this is what he wanted me to do," Corey Davis said of his brother
Collection of Gifts Michael Jordan Gave to Security Guard Featured in The Last Dance Up for Auction
Article
John Michael Wozniak, who died in January, made a scene-stealing appearance in the ESPN docuseries
