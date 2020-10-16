Malcolm-Aimé Musoni

JoJo Releases Official Campaign Anthem for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 'The Change'
"The Change" will serve as the official campaign anthem for Biden-Harris 2020
By Malcolm-Aimé Musoni
