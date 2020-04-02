Lynette Rice

Lynette Rice is the former editor at large at Entertainment Weekly. Her work has previously appeared in PEOPLE.
Outlander Star Caitriona Balfe Marries Music Producer Tony McGill in England, Sources Say
Caitriona Balfe revealed to PEOPLE at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards that Tony McGill had popped the question after two years of dating
Outlander Season 3 Teaser Released: Here's a Deep-Dive Analysis
Outlander returns to Starz in September
Jimmy Kimmel on Oscar Gaffe: 'Clyde Threw Bonnie Under the Bus'
"He was confused, so he let her read the winner," Kimmel explained
Glee Actress Lauren Potter's Engagement Is Off: 'It Hurts'
Lauren Potter tells PEOPLE: "After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much" 
Twin Peaks Actor Warren Frost Dies at 91
He died Friday in Middlebury, Virginia after a lengthy illness
Kerry Washington Sounds Off on Shocking Scandal Premiere
Scandal airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC
Support from Erin Andrews' DWTS Family: Tom Bergeron, Maks Chmerkovskiy & More React to Her Cervical Cancer Revelation
"I know how much cancer sucks and how tough it is to get through!" Witney Carson tells PEOPLE
Erin Andrews Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment a Secret from DWTS Costars: Sources
According to one longtime associate of Dancing with the Stars, "You would never guess that she was going through something so awful as cancer"
Scandal Shocker! Shonda Rhimes Had a Storyline About Russia 'Messing with the Election'
Scandal returns Jan. 19 on ABC
Inside Debbie Reynolds' Final PEOPLE Interview as She Looked Back on Her Career, Success and Scandals
Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Shares Scoop from Season 3 — and When She'll Reunite with Sam Heughan
The actress, who's up for two awards, reveals when she'll reunite with Sam Heughan
Here's How Criminal Minds Handled Thomas Gibson's Final Episode
Thomas Gibson was previously fired after an altercation with one of the show's writers
Emmys 2016: Carpool Karaoke, RuPaul and Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Win Creative Arts Awards
Game of Thrones wins 9 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys
Glee's Lauren Potter Receives a Promise Ring – See the Adorable Proposal Pictures!
She said "Yes!" to childhood friend-turned-boyfriend Timothy Spear in Laguna Beach on Sunday
NCIS: Try Not to Get Emotional Watching This Goodbye Clip for Tony DiNozzo
CBS gears up for Michael Weatherly's final episode of NCIS on May 17
A Dance to Remember! Nashville's Lennon Stella Goes to Prom with the Son of Her TV Dad Charles Esten
Lennon Stella is now homeschooled, but she used to attend the same high school
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Address Those Dating Rumors in New EW Cover Story
For the thousandth time, no – they're just friends
Treat Yourself and Watch These MTV Hotties Name Puppies
You're welcome
Heather McDonald Says She Never Sold Stories About Chelsea Handler: 'It's a Devastating Accusation'
Handler accused her of selling stories during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show
Teenager Auli'i Cravalho Dishes About Role as Disney's New Heroine, Moana: 'I'm Just Being Myself!'
Hawaiian honors student Auli'i Cravalho, 14, will voice Disney's Moana
Meet the Next Disney Princess – and Get a First Look at Her Movie, Moana!
Auli'i Cravalho, a 14-year-old from Oahu, will voice Disney's Moana
Cheryl Burke on Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec: 'They Seem Very Much in Love'
Cheryl Burke hopes to hear wedding bells soon for her Dancing with the Stars pro pal
Becoming Us: How a Teen Boy Dealt with His Father's Transition to Female
A father's transition to female is chronicled through the eyes of a teen in ABC Family's Becoming Us
Passages
RESTRICTED: Keisha Castle-Hughes Game for a Comeback
