Lindy Segal

Where Are They Now? The Cast of LOST

TV // May 23, 2020
The Real Reason Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Didn't Have Furniture on Vanderpump Rules

Home // May 20, 2020
Jerry Seinfeld’s Daughter Sascha Heads to Prom - Plus More Celeb Teens at High School's Hottest Dance

Style // August 14, 2019
12 Celebs Who Have Channeled Cinderella on the Red Carpet

Style // May 06, 2019
Happy 40th Kourt! Photographic Proof that Kourtney Kardashian Has Looked the Same Through the Years

Style // April 18, 2019
Tinseltown in Tiaras! Stars You Didn't Know Were Pageant Queens

Style // November 21, 2018
Erin and Sara Foster on the Fashion Trends They Can't Get Behind: 'Throw Your Tiny Sunglasses into the Ocean'

Style // September 07, 2018
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Spotted Having 'Iconic' Makeout Session Over Pasta in N.Y.C.

Food // September 04, 2018
Lana Condor Says Her Character Lara Jean in To All the Boys I've Loved Before 'Is So Much More Stylish Than I Am'

Style // August 30, 2018
To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor on That Nap Photo with Noah Centineo: 'It Was a Great Cuddle'

Movies // August 29, 2018
This Is the Exact $3 Salt Spray All the Guys Were Obsessing Over on Bachelor in Paradise

Style // August 22, 2018
Kanye West Shares a Rare Look Inside His Epic Shoe Closet

Style // August 20, 2018
Watch Kim Kardashian Practice Doing 'Mortician Makeup' on Mom Kris Jenner

Style // August 17, 2018
Blake Lively Tops Her Full Velvet Suit with a Second Velvet Blazer in 85-Degree N.Y.C. Heat

Style // August 20, 2018
Grown-ish Star Luka Sabbat on His Favorite Rare Sneakers and Kylie Jenner's 'Lit' 21st Birthday Party

Style // August 17, 2018
The Ring That Got Away! See the Neil Lane Ring Blake Almost Proposed to Becca with on The Bachelorette Finale

Style // August 08, 2018
All About Becca Kufrin's $18,000 Bachelorette Finale Gown (Plus, More Fun Facts About Her Incredible Wardrobe)

Style // August 07, 2018
Luann de Lesseps Returns to the Stage and Addresses Rehab: 'I Loved It So Much I Went Back'

TV // August 06, 2018
Kristin Cavallari on What Gets the Most Likes on Instagram and Which Laguna Beach Costars She Still Follows

Style // August 03, 2018
Vanessa Hudgens on Her Favorite Photo with Boyfriend Austin Butler and Her Best Coachella Look

Style // July 18, 2018
What We're Buying: New Girl Star Hannah Simone's Skincare Savior

Style // July 18, 2018
Who Will Be Hailey Baldwin's Bridesmaids for Her Wedding to Justin Bieber? We (Over-)Analyze Her A-List Crew

Style // July 12, 2018
Alessandra Ambrosio Struts Her Stuff Down the Zuhair Murad Runway, and More Must-See Photos at Paris Couture Week

Style // July 05, 2018
Paris Hilton Reveals She Had 3 Replicas Made of Her $2 Million Engagement Ring After Nearly Losing It Earlier This Year

Style // June 29, 2018
Music City Star Jessica Mack Is Engaged! All About Her Love Story – and Her Ring!

Style // June 27, 2018
