Lindsay Kimble

Kate Moss, who is Johnny Depp's ex, was referenced by Amber Heard earlier this month during the latter's time on the stand, ahead of the model testifying
The Golden State Warriors are currently leading the series, 3-0, over the Dallas Mavericks
The 29-year-old won the PGA Championship on Sunday, the victory coming after a playoff with Will Zalatoris
Phil Mickelson will not defend his title at the PGA Championship this week in Oklahoma
The Olympic track and field star married NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. in a romantic vineyard wedding in Madison, Virginia
The former NFL star and the Olympic gold medalist tied the knot last Friday at Virginia's romantic Early Mountain Vineyards — and are sharing exclusive images from their nuptials with PEOPLE.
The quarterback said he is "excited" about the opportunity but assured that he has "unfinished business" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The track and field Olympian and former NFL player tied the knot in Madison, Virginia, after getting engaged in August 2021
The quarterback said he is "excited" about the opportunity but assured that he has "unfinished business" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dr. Jill Biden spoke to the more than 600 gathered athletes, who competed in the Tokyo Summer Games and Beijing Winter Games, before introducing her husband as an "even greater fan of Team USA"
Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, posted a video of Kim Kardashian trying on the iconic, nearly $5 million Jean Louis gown
"Spring time in New York," the
Fresh actor wrote on Instagram of his Valentino ensemble
The defensive end was not in Las Vegas for the big moment, instead celebrating with family in Atlanta
The iconic golfer had previously declined to confirm whether he'd play in this year's PGA Championship, one of golf's major tournaments
The champion told Graham Bensinger that despite setting records in some of his gold medal-winning races at the Tokyo Olympics, he still "didn't hit any of my goal times"
Naomi Osaka told PEOPLE that she's enjoyed being "honest" about mental health over the past year
Naomi Osaka's Play Academy is launching a new website to further its efforts to include girls from marginalized communities in sport
The Mercedes-Benz Golf Brand Ambassador won the U.S. Open in 2021 and just played in the 2022 Masters tournament
The golfer — making his return to the PGA Tour — finished the Augusta, Georgia, tournament +13
The University of Texas of alum already had three PGA Tour wins under his belt heading into the 2022 Masters Tournament
"Up until a week ago, he didn't know if he would even show up," a member of the iconic athlete's inner circle tells PEOPLE
The iconic golfer thrilled fans when he announced that he'd play in the major tournament, his first since a terrifying car accident in 2021
The Mercedes-Benz Golf Brand Ambassador, who has won the iconic green jacket twice before, hasn't let age slow him down as he celebrates his 40th Masters anniversary
The event is making its return to Masters week for the first time since 2019
The 2022 NCAA championship game will air on Monday, April 4
