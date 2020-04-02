Lindsay Kimble

Lindsay Kimble is a Senior Digital News Editor and the Sports Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She's worked at PEOPLE for over seven years as a writer, reporter and editor across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Super Bowl to the Met Gala. She's been nominated for the ASME NEXT Awards for Journalists Under 30, and previously wrote for Us Weekly while on staff at Wenner Media.
Watch Kate Moss Take the Stand at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial
Kate Moss, who is Johnny Depp's ex, was referenced by Amber Heard earlier this month during the latter's time on the stand, ahead of the model testifying
Adele and Rich Paul Cozy Up Courtside During Golden State Warriors' Western Conference Finals Win
The Golden State Warriors are currently leading the series, 3-0, over the Dallas Mavericks
Justin Thomas Wins 2022 PGA Championship After Playoff Showdown with Will Zalatoris
The 29-year-old won the PGA Championship on Sunday, the victory coming after a playoff with Will Zalatoris
Tiger Woods Says He and Phil Mickelson Have a 'Difference of Opinions' About the PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson will not defend his title at the PGA Championship this week in Oklahoma
Sydney McLaughlin Had Her Wedding Dress Made in 3 Weeks After Getting Cold Feet with Her First Gown
The Olympic track and field star married NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. in a romantic vineyard wedding in Madison, Virginia
See All the Photos from Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr.'s Dreamy Wedding
The former NFL star and the Olympic gold medalist tied the knot last Friday at Virginia's romantic Early Mountain Vineyards — and are sharing exclusive images from their nuptials with PEOPLE.
Tom Brady Will Join Fox Sports as Lead Analyst After Eventual NFL Retirement
The quarterback said he is "excited" about the opportunity but assured that he has "unfinished business" with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. Are Married! All About Their Romantic Vineyard Wedding
The track and field Olympian and former NFL player tied the knot in Madison, Virginia, after getting engaged in August 2021
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris Meet Team USA Olympians and Paralympians at White House
Dr. Jill Biden spoke to the more than 600 gathered athletes, who competed in the Tokyo Summer Games and Beijing Winter Games, before introducing her husband as an "even greater fan of Team USA"
Inside Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Met Gala Fitting: From Pete Davidson's Support to Required Gloves
Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, posted a video of Kim Kardashian trying on the iconic, nearly $5 million Jean Louis gown
Neon, Neon! Sebastian Stan Wears Head-to-Toe Hot Pink to Walk 2022 Met Gala Steps
"Spring time in New York," the Fresh actor wrote on Instagram of his Valentino ensemble
Defensive End Travon Walker Selected First in 2022 NFL Draft
The defensive end was not in Las Vegas for the big moment, instead celebrating with family in Atlanta
Tiger Woods Spotted at Site of PGA Championship in Oklahoma for Practice Round
The iconic golfer had previously declined to confirm whether he'd play in this year's PGA Championship, one of golf's major tournaments
Caeleb Dressel Says He Was Disappointed with Tokyo Performance Despite Golds: 'Not Fair to Myself'
The champion told Graham Bensinger that despite setting records in some of his gold medal-winning races at the Tokyo Olympics, he still "didn't hit any of my goal times"
Naomi Osaka Says She's Learned to Be More 'Present in Each Moment': I Want to 'Enjoy the Journey'
Naomi Osaka told PEOPLE that she's enjoyed being "honest" about mental health over the past year
Naomi Osaka Says Tennis Changed Her Life — So She's Extending Same Opportunities to Young Girls
Naomi Osaka's Play Academy is launching a new website to further its efforts to include girls from marginalized communities in sport
Jon Rahm Says Having Major Win Under His Belt Lessens Tournament Pressure: I'm 'Focused on the Joy'
The Mercedes-Benz Golf Brand Ambassador won the U.S. Open in 2021 and just played in the 2022 Masters tournament
Tiger Woods Thanks Fans for 'Support and Appreciation' After Return to Golf at 2022 Masters
The golfer — making his return to the PGA Tour — finished the Augusta, Georgia, tournament +13
American Golfer Scottie Scheffler Wins the 2022 Masters, Finishes -10
The University of Texas of alum already had three PGA Tour wins under his belt heading into the 2022 Masters Tournament
Tiger Woods 'Just Showing Up' at 2022 Masters After Injuries 'Is a Victory,' Source Says
"Up until a week ago, he didn't know if he would even show up," a member of the iconic athlete's inner circle tells PEOPLE
Tiger Woods Finishes First Round of 2022 Masters -1, S.J. Im Leads Pack
The iconic golfer thrilled fans when he announced that he'd play in the major tournament, his first since a terrifying car accident in 2021
Bernhard Langer Says 'Big Challenge' Lies Ahead as He Aims to Make Masters Cut at 64
The Mercedes-Benz Golf Brand Ambassador, who has won the iconic green jacket twice before, hasn't let age slow him down as he celebrates his 40th Masters anniversary
What to Know About the Masters' Family-Friendly Par 3 Contest, Returning This Year
The event is making its return to Masters week for the first time since 2019
North Carolina, Kansas Secure Spots in 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Final to Conclude March Madness
The 2022 NCAA championship game will air on Monday, April 4
