Lindsay Colameo combines her product obsession and deep understanding of the beauty industry throughout her coverage. With over 10 years of editorial experience, her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Brides, and more. She also marries her product obsession and deep understanding of the industry, to create sticky, off-the-page interactive content for Perfect Corp.'s virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, reimagining the way beauty lovers, brands, and retailers discover beauty. Known among friends and family as the "beauty guru," her love of the beauty industry and desire to help consumers navigate the infinite options through vetted, editorial content continues to inspire her work today. Lindsay studied business administration and holds a BBA from the University of Miami.

