Linda Marx is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business. She is an internationally syndicated writer and columnist, and a regular writer for a variety of publications on subjects like culture, design, profiles, politics, pets, business, travel, sports, fashion, lifestyle, humor and art.
Melania Trump Makes Rare Post-White House Appearance at Palm Beach Foster Care Facility
"She can say what she wants in a TV interview, but those around her know it isn't the life for her," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's interest in moving back to the White House
Marc Anthony Is Engaged to Former Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira
The pair announced their engagement on Thursday during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, while Ferreira shared a photo of her large diamond ring on Instagram
Steve Burton and Estranged Wife Sheree Were in a 'Coasting Stage for a While' Before Split: Source
The former General Hospital star announced his separation from wife Sheree on May 4 after 23 years of marriage
Inside Steve and Sheree Burton's Relationship: Tracing the General Hospital Alum's Shocking Split
The couple separated in May 2022 after 23 years of marriage
Olivia Wilde 'Made Sure the Show Went On' When Served Legal Papers from Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon
Olivia Wilde was served legal documents pertaining to her children with Jason Sudeikis while on stage at her CinemaCon event on Tuesday
How Trump Spent Easter: 'He Is No Longer President, So He Doesn't Have to Go to Church'
“He loves every minute of being on stage in his own home” a source tells PEOPLE of the former president’s holiday weekend
Iris Apfel Partners with H&M on a New Collection: 'They Let Me Do What I Wanted'
The Iris Apfel x H&M collection is a colorful capsule that celebrates the style icon's 100th birthday and proves that fashion has no limitations
Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd Open Up About His Experience in Ukraine: 'I Wrote a Goodbye Text'
"There were so many awful things that I experienced while I was there," Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE. "But I think the worst was the idea of my being able to have a safe place to stay while others had no choices"
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding
From David Beckham's touching speech to the bride's dress change, all the details inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding day
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Rock References Will Smith's Oscars Slap During Stand-Up Routine
"If you walk your a— up here, you ain't nominated for s—t but these motherf—ing hands!" Tony Rock told his audience during a recent stand-up comedy show
Behind Will Smith's Oscars Outburst: 'He Has Lots of Emotional Baggage,' 'Certain Things Set Him Off'
The Best Actor winner slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live telecast after a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith
Janet Jackson's Life 'Has Changed a Lot' Since Welcoming Son Eissa, Says Source: He Is 'Her World'
"She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life," a music insider tells PEOPLE of the mom of one
Janet Jackson Hopes New Documentary 'Puts Certain Things to Rest': Source
"Even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time," a music source tells PEOPLE
Dad-to-Be A$AP Rocky Is 'Over-the-Top Romantic' and Sends Rihanna 'Roomfuls of Flowers': Sources
“A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it," an insider tells PEOPLE of the couple, who are expecting their first child
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 'Excited' to Be Parents, 'Wanted a Baby for Some Time': Source
The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15
8-Year-Old Paralyzed in Accident Moves in with Her 'Awesome' Service Dog Best Friend
After 18 months of training, Juliet the service dog has learned many of the skills needed to improve Memphis Rose Hamman's life
How Donald and Melania Trump Plan to Spend Their Wedding Anniversary
One source says of the couple: "She knows what Donald wants from her, but the rest of her life is dictated by her own interests. Each has come to respect what the other wants and needs"
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Are Engaged, Source Says
Donald Trump's oldest son and the former Fox News host-turned-political aide have been dating since 2018
World's Wealthiest Dog (Yes, Dog!) Sells Madonna's Former Miami Mansion for $29 Million
Article
Hallmark Star Paul Greene Shares the First Photos of His New Baby Boy Austin: 'We Are So In Love'
Paul Greene, who has starred in eight Hallmark Christmas movies, including the new film Christmas CEO, is over the moon with his little boy
Alex Rodriguez Is Single and Focusing on His Family, Source Says
The retired baseball player is spending time with his teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella
Nat King Cole's Daughters Celebrate Legend's Legacy at Charity Event: 'We Love Empowering Kids'
"He believed that he could bring harmony among people with his music. We want to continue that dream in a time when we really need it," says Casey Cole
Tiger Woods' 'Positive Attitude and Dedication' Helped 'Remarkable' Recovery After Crash: Source
Tiger Woods will play alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship this week, the iconic golfer's tournament return after a terrifying car crash
Hallmark Channel Star Paul Greene Becomes a Dad for the Second Time: A 'Super Healthy Little Boy'
Paul Greene, who stars in the new Hallmark movie Christmas CEO, welcomes baby boy Austin with fiancée Kate Austin
Julianne Hough Is 'Happy' with New Flame Charlie Wilson, But It's 'Early,' Says Source
"She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it," a source tells PEOPLE of Julianne Hough, who was recently spotted kissing Charlie Wilson
