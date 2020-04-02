Linda Marx

"She can say what she wants in a TV interview, but those around her know it isn't the life for her," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's interest in moving back to the White House
The pair announced their engagement on Thursday during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, while Ferreira shared a photo of her large diamond ring on Instagram
The former
General Hospital star announced his separation from wife Sheree on May 4 after 23 years of marriage
The couple separated in May 2022 after 23 years of marriage
Olivia Wilde was served legal documents pertaining to her children with Jason Sudeikis while on stage at her CinemaCon event on Tuesday
“He loves every minute of being on stage in his own home” a source tells PEOPLE of the former president’s holiday weekend
The Iris Apfel x H&M collection is a colorful capsule that celebrates the style icon's 100th birthday and proves that fashion has no limitations
"There were so many awful things that I experienced while I was there," Chmerkovskiy tells PEOPLE. "But I think the worst was the idea of my being able to have a safe place to stay while others had no choices"
From David Beckham's touching speech to the bride's dress change, all the details inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding day
"If you walk your a— up here, you ain't nominated for s—t but these motherf—ing hands!" Tony Rock told his audience during a recent stand-up comedy show
The Best Actor winner slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live telecast after a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith
"She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life," a music insider tells PEOPLE of the mom of one
"Even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time," a music source tells PEOPLE
“A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it," an insider tells PEOPLE of the couple, who are expecting their first child
The couple, who tied the knot in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Jan. 15
After 18 months of training, Juliet the service dog has learned many of the skills needed to improve Memphis Rose Hamman's life
One source says of the couple: "She knows what Donald wants from her, but the rest of her life is dictated by her own interests. Each has come to respect what the other wants and needs"
Donald Trump's oldest son and the former Fox News host-turned-political aide have been dating since 2018
The pampered pooch, who inherited his fortune from the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, used to sleep in the pop icon's former bedroom
Paul Greene, who has starred in eight Hallmark Christmas movies, including the new film
Christmas CEO, is over the moon with his little boy
The retired baseball player is spending time with his teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella
"He believed that he could bring harmony among people with his music. We want to continue that dream in a time when we really need it," says Casey Cole
Tiger Woods will play alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship this week, the iconic golfer's tournament return after a terrifying car crash
Paul Greene, who stars in the new Hallmark movie
Christmas CEO, welcomes baby boy Austin with fiancée Kate Austin
"She wants to be in a relationship, but has a busy career and intends to keep building on it," a source tells PEOPLE of Julianne Hough, who was recently spotted kissing Charlie Wilson
