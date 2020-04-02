Lauren Lieberman

Lauren Lieberman is the Senior Photo Editor of PEOPLE.com and EW.com. She has been with PEOPLE for more than a decade managing the online photo team, creating red carpet galleries, and producing signature online content. She graduated from NYU with a Bachelors in Communications.
Everyone Was at the Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere in Hollywood on Monday: See the Photos!
Gallery
Some giant dinosaurs didn't scare these stars away from making a stop on the red carpet ahead of the film's highly anticipated release
Advertisement
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
Gallery
The jaw-dropping jewels! The gorgeous gowns! The Cannes Film Festival is back in full force and the stars are bringing their black tie best to the event's legendary red carpet
All the Can't-Miss Looks from the 2022 amfAR Cannes Gala
Gallery
Ciara, Christina Aguilera and more stars hit the red carpet in show-stopping designer looks for the most glamorous night in Cannes, the annual amfAR fête
The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
Gallery
The stars are huge and the style is major! Check out the best-dressed on fashion's biggest night
The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time
Gallery
We rounded up some of fashion prom's most iconic outfits — ever! 
Must-See Coachella 2022 Fashion Moments
Gallery
After a pandemic hiatus, stars returned to the desert for the Coachella music festival in true head-turning — and midriff-baring — style 
2022 CMT Awards: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
Gallery
The 2022 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
Advertisement
The Biggest Style Trends of Oscars 2022
Gallery
From ravishing red gowns to pretty pastels, these were the trends that swept the Oscars 2022 red carpet
Oscars 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet for the 94th Academy Awards!
Gallery
The 2022 Oscars are airing on ABC Sunday, March 27, from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre
2022 CMT Awards: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
Gallery
The 2022 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Biggest Style Trends of Oscars 2022
Gallery
From ravishing red gowns to pretty pastels, these were the trends that swept the Oscars 2022 red carpet
Oscars 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet for the 94th Academy Awards!
Gallery
The 2022 Oscars are airing on ABC Sunday, March 27, from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre
Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos
Gallery
This year's show is taking place in both London and L.A.: see everyone hitting the red carpet on both sides of the pond
BAFTA Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
Gallery
Benedict! Millie! Sebastian! The biggest awards in Britain are kicking off at London's Royal Albert Hall
Advertisement
Fashion Month Continues in Europe: All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
Gallery
See your favorite stars and supermodels as they travel around the world in the name of fashion 
See All of Country Music's Biggest Stars on the Red Carpet for the 2022 ACM Awards
Gallery
Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen and more arrive for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards which are streaming on Prime Video, Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET
The 2022 SAG Awards Style Trends You've Got to See
Gallery
The stars were psyched to return to a red carpet — and proved it by having fun with fashion
See Every Star Arriving on the SAG Awards Red Carpet
Gallery
The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27, from Los Angeles
The BRIT Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
Gallery
The annual British music honors are happening Tuesday at London's O2 Arena
7 Decades of Queen Elizabeth's Rainbow Style: See Her Most Colorful Outfits Through the Years
Gallery
Britain's longest-reigning monarch has worn every color in the rainbow! A look back at Queen Elizabeth's boldest, most colorful outfits of the past 70 years, in honor of her Platinum Jubilee
Pamela Anderson's Most Iconic Looks of All Time
Gallery
From her iconic red Baywatch bathing-suit to her even more iconic pinky fluffy hat, Pamela Anderson has worn plenty of eye-catching and iconic looks throughout her career 
Advertisement
Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos
Gallery
The supermodel turns 48 on Jan. 16 — we're looking back at some of her biggest moments on-and-off the runway from the last three decades
Before the Olympics Return to Beijing, Flash Back to the Big Moments of the City's 2008 Games
Gallery
Bolt! Beckham! Bryant! The 2008 Games were filled with endless memorable moments and stunning sights. Look back on them before the Olympics return to Beijing on Feb. 3
Adorable Photos of Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe
Gallery
The stars, married since 2005, are each other's biggest fans on the red carpet
Spider-Man: No Way Home Premieres in L.A.: See All the Stars Hitting the Red Carpet!
Gallery
Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya led the charge of the film's cast and big franchise fans
See All the Stars at the 2021 Gotham Awards in N.Y.C.
Gallery
Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Thandiwe Newton were among the night's A-list attendees at the event, held at Cipriani Wall Street and sponsored in part by FIJI Water and Robert Hall Winery
2021 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet!
Gallery
The largest fan-voted award show, hosted by Cardi B, is airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC 
All the Must-See Looks from the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell
Gallery
Stars celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the charity event — which raises money for children in need — at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles  
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com