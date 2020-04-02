Lauren Huff

Jennifer Grey "returns to Kellerman's in the next chapter" of Dirty Dancing, it was announced at Cinemacon in Las Vegas on Thursday
Advertisement
Paramount Pictures revealed the title of Mission: Impossible 7 is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Jordan Peele Says Nope Shows Things 'Unlike Anything on Film Before': 'I'm Very Proud of It'
Article
The filmmaker reacted to online theories about Nope, saying some "get kind of close" while others are "not even remotely close"
Wilde and Sudeikis, who ended their relationship in 2020 after a seven-year engagement, share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5
Remastered Avatar Returning to Theaters Ahead of Sequel The Way of the Water's December Debut
Article
The first footage of the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 blockbuster was shown at CinemaCon on Wednesday
Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Pushed to December 2023 as First Footage Teases Magical, Musical Moments
Article
Wonka will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures announced at CinemaCon, showing the first footage from the film
Olivia Wilde Calls Harry Styles a 'Revelation' in Don't Worry Darling, Jokes He's an 'Up-and-Coming Actor'
Article
Olivia Wilde, who directs and stars in the period thriller opposite Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, discussed the film at this week's CinemaCon
Advertisement
Warner Bros. Pictures released a first look at Robbie in Barbie along with a release date for the film on Tuesday at CinemaCon
Matt Reeves announced his plan to write and direct The Batman 2 – with Robert Pattinson set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne – during an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday