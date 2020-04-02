Lanford Beard

Lanford Beard has been with PEOPLE since 2015. In addition to serving as the Senior Digital TV Editor, she has edited for Lifestyle and News verticals across the site. Lanford previously worked at Entertainment Weekly, NBC News and Ralph Lauren, to name a few. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master's of Science degree from Columbia University's School of Journalism.
Bill Nye Is Married! The Science Guy Star Weds Journalist Liza Mundy
The Washington, D.C., native has said "I do" to best-selling author Liza Mundy
Stranger Things Releases Trailer for Final 2 Episodes of Season 4 Volume: 'Hawkins Will Fall'
"All the seeds that have been planted bear fruit and it's just carnage," star Joseph Quinn says of Stranger Things season 4, volume 2, which drops July 1 on Netflix
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Visits Red Table Talk to Share the Shocking Moment She Was 'Hit by a Scammer'
Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are talking with real-life fraud victims and experts to help viewers protect their money and their identity
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Revenge Porn Lawsuit Ahead of Court Date
In 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her — he has denied the claims
Bethenny Frankel Wins MTV's 2022 Reality Royalty Award: 'The Shiniest Apple Is Sitting at the Top'
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel was honored at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED for her "legacy of reality greatness"
MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED — Check Out the Full Winners List!
The MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED celebrated everything from Jersey Shore to Real Housewives, from Bachelor in Paradise to Selling Sunset and more
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Are Engaged: 'The Beginning of Forever'
Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events exclusively tells PEOPLE the former Dancing with the Stars pro's proposal to Erbert "was everything — such a special, beautiful moment and just so them"
Jennifer Aniston Began 'a Completely New Chapter' — and Therapy — After Divorce and Friends Finale
Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres, "I just kinda leaned into the end ... and it worked great!'
Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Grey Stays in Seattle — But So Many Others Leave in the 400th Episode
Ellen Pompeo has portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey since 2005 and now serves as a producer on Grey's Anatomy and an executive producer on its firehouse-set spin-off Station 19
Ellen DeGeneres Says Goodbye to Her Talk Show After 19 Seasons: 'I Feel the Love, and I Send It Back to You'
"If I've done anything in the past 19 years, I hope I've inspired you to be yourself — your true, authentic self," DeGeneres told viewers in a teary speech closing out her long-running show
One Count Against Josh Duggar Is Dropped amid Child Pornography Sentencing
Josh's father, Jim Bob, and Josh's wife, Anna, sat in the front row as the news was announced
Pete Davidson Bids Farewell to Saturday Night Live After 8 Years: 'SNL Is My Home'
"I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them," Pete Davidson shared ahead of the season 47 finale
Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney Leaving Saturday Night Live: Report
McKinnon and Bryant joined NBC's long-running sketch comedy show in 2012, followed by Mooney in 2013
Pete Davidson Is Leaving Saturday Night Live: Report
Davidson joined the NBC sketch comedy show as a featured player in September 2014
John Stamos Honors Late Full House Costar Bob Saget's 66th Birthday: 'Miss You Madly'
Stamos looked to another beloved actor's words for his tribute, writing: "Death ends a life, not a relationship"
John Mayer Among Friends to Remember Bob Saget on What Would Have Been His 66th Birthday
"We all miss you terribly down here," Mayer wrote of the late Full House star
Candace Cameron Bure Posts Bittersweet Tribute to Late TV Dad Bob Saget: 'Do I Still Say Happy Birthday?'
"I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts," the Full House star wrote on Instagram on what would have been Saget's 66th birthday
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Remembers Him on His Birthday: 'I Miss You Every Minute'
"Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you," Kelly Rizzo wrote to her late husband Bob Saget
Jessica Szohr Is Engaged to NHL Player Brad Richardson: 'I Said Yes!'
The couple share 16-month-old daughter Bowie Ella
50 Years of 'Rocket Man': Inside the Song That's Sustained Elton John's Stardom for a 'Long, Long Time'
After Elton John launched his career with "Your Song," his follow-up single "Rocket Man" proved he had the talent and range to orbit the celebrity stratosphere for decades to come
Celebrity Beauty Launches to Upgrade Your Vanity to the A-List
See all the stars — from Jennifer Aniston to Ciara and Russell Wilson — who have recently ventured into the beauty world with haircare, makeup, fragrances and more 
26 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
The Academy Awards have been celebratory and at times shocking — look back on photos from some of Hollywood's most enduring moments
Secrets of Playboy: Breaking Down the A&E Docuseries' Biggest Bombshells About Hugh Hefner's Empire
Each week, the docuseries has offered new allegations and revelations from former Playboy employees, including Hefner's former "No. 1 girlfriend" Holly Madison
Another Woman Comes Forward to Allege Hugh Hefner Raped Her When She Was an Aspiring Playmate
Audrey Huskey shared her account of an alleged sexual assault by Hefner in 1994: "I just froze, I didn't say anything — I didn't give him permission," she said in Secrets of Playboy
Challenge Bride Down! Jenna Compono Falls After Costars Kaycee and Nany Battle Guests for Bouquet
Stars of MTV's The Challenge gathered over the weekend to celebrate a second wedding for Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols, who had a smaller ceremony earlier in the pandemic
