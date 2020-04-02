Kelli Bender

Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards.  

Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far.
Advertisement
'Wonderful' Dog in Nebraska Shelter for 'Nearly 5 Years' Adopted: 'Captured All of Our Hearts'
Article
Baby Girl patiently waited at Capital Humane Society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center for several years before finding her forever home in Nebraska
Omaha Zoo's Oldest Giraffe Dottie Dies at 22: 'She Will Be Greatly Missed'
Article
Dottie the reticulated giraffe spent her entire life at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska and was seen by millions of zoo visitors in her lifetime
Amazon Driver Finds and Cares for Lost Las Vegas Dog on Delivery Route Until Owner Is Located
Article
An Amazon Flex driver found a dog named Yoshi, who was "scared and looked lost," while making early morning deliveries in Las Vegas
'Happy' Puppy Born Without Front Legs Brings 'New Life' to Senior Dog Rescue in Rhode Island
Article
Joey the rescue puppy is living at Vintage Pet Rescue — a retirement home for dogs — until he is ready to be adopted
Wayward Alligator Found Wandering the Texas Desert: 'A Rare Sight'
Article
The Midland County Sheriff's Office helped wrangle the alligator, which could be a lost pet, into a carrier so the animal could visit a vet
22-Year-Old Pebbles Crowned Oldest Living Dog, Unseating Pet Record Holder Named Weeks Before
Article
The toy fox terrier lives with her devoted owners in Taylors, South Carolina, and loves listening to country music and sleeping until five in the afternoon
Advertisement
James Cromwell Is Helping an Animal Group Build a Sanctuary to End Bear Bile Farming in Vietnam
Article
Animals Asia, with help from celebrity supporters like James Cromwell, is working to build a second sanctuary in Vietnam for Asiatic black bears and sun bears rescued from bile farms
Capone the Pit Bull Dog Wins 'Best in Rescue' at the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show
Article
Capone won the award for "Best in Snoring," before taking the American Rescue Dog Show's top honor and earning a $100,000 grant for the San Diego Humane Society
22-Year-Old Pebbles Crowned Oldest Living Dog, Unseating Pet Record Holder Named Weeks Before
Article
The toy fox terrier lives with her devoted owners in Taylors, South Carolina, and loves listening to country music and sleeping until five in the afternoon
James Cromwell Is Helping an Animal Group Build a Sanctuary to End Bear Bile Farming in Vietnam
Article
Animals Asia, with help from celebrity supporters like James Cromwell, is working to build a second sanctuary in Vietnam for Asiatic black bears and sun bears rescued from bile farms
Capone the Pit Bull Dog Wins 'Best in Rescue' at the 2022 American Rescue Dog Show
Article
Capone won the award for "Best in Snoring," before taking the American Rescue Dog Show's top honor and earning a $100,000 grant for the San Diego Humane Society
Friendly Pet Chicken Brings Cheer to Arizona Assisted Living Facility: 'She's so Sweet'
Article
Gracie the chicken regularly visits Good Samaritan Society – Willow Wind Assisted Living in Prescott, Arizona, with her owner, the activities director of the facility
Rescue of 7 Dolphins Stranded in Cape Cod by Low Tide 'Went as Smoothly as We Could Hope'
Article
The International Fund for Animal Welfare, volunteers, AmeriCorps members, and the National Park Service all helped move the dolphins to deep water outside Provincetown, Massachusetts
Advertisement
Doug the Pug Turns 10 and Celebrates with Birthday Wishes and a New Book
Article
In his ten years, Doug the Pug has amassed millions of fans, befriended dozens of celebrities, and starred in an animated movie
London Zoo Successfully Hand-Raising 5 Penguin Chicks with the Help of Several Stuffed Animals
Article
In celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the London Zoo named the five Humboldt penguin chicks after important moments in Her Majesty's 70-year reign
California Woman Accidentally Takes in Baby Fox After Mistaking Wild Animal for a Lost Kitten
Article
California's Rocklin Police Department transported the fox kit to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to receive expert care
Pet Tiger Rescued from Houston Neighborhood Is 'Thriving and Happy' After One Year at Sanctuary
Article
India the tiger has spent the past year at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, building up his strength and enjoying plenty of play
Senior Dog Helps Older Animals Get Adopted and Pet Nonprofit Reach its $8 Million Donation Goal
Article
Stevie the senior dog has inspired animal lovers through social media and helped her former home, San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, receive a $35,000 grant
Neglected Husky Dog Gets a Second Chance and Helps Pet Nonprofit Reach 10 Million Adoptions
Article
The adoption of a Texas husky named Balto marks the ten-millionth pet adoption for PetSmart Charities
Rescue Dog with Growing Confidence Is Still Looking for a Home After 16 Months in U.K. Shelter
Article
Before the RSPCA rescued Charlie, the dog had gone most of his life without human contact
Advertisement
Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal Population Surpasses 1,500 for the First Time in 20 Years
Article
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitors the Hawaiian monk seal population and conducts life-saving interventions when wild seals need help
Rescue Group Working to Save Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis from Slaughter in China
Article
China Rescue Dogs is moving dozens of canines from a breeding farm north of Harbin, China, to a sanctuary to save the pets from being sent to the slaughterhouse
Alicia Silverstone Says Raising Her Son to Love Animals Is Her 'Bedrock of Being a Kind Mama'
Article
Alicia Silverstone wrote a letter to animal lovers in support of Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day adoption campaign
Phaedra Parks Shares How She Picks the Perfect Vet: It's Someone 'Who Fits Your Personality'
Article
The attorney and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently visited the veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Cat Separated from Owner by Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Reunites with Family in Arkansas
Article
Kelly Donithan, the director of animal disaster response for Humane Society International, escorted Persik the cat from Poland to the United States
Mass. Animal Rescue Looking for Homes for 8 'Critically Endangered' Cows Saved from Neglect
Article
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is caring for "eight head of very rare 'Kerry' cattle" after rescuing the animals from a farm in Amherst
Strangers Use Crocodile Pool Toy to Rescue Dog Stuck in Overgrown Australian Lake
Video
Three people in Australia's Northern Territory used quick thinking a couple of pool inflatables to save a struggling dog from the water
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com