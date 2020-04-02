Kelli Bender

Advertisement
Baby Girl patiently waited at Capital Humane Society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center for several years before finding her forever home in Nebraska
Dottie the reticulated giraffe spent her entire life at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska and was seen by millions of zoo visitors in her lifetime
An Amazon Flex driver found a dog named Yoshi, who was "scared and looked lost," while making early morning deliveries in Las Vegas
Joey the rescue puppy is living at Vintage Pet Rescue — a retirement home for dogs — until he is ready to be adopted
The Midland County Sheriff's Office helped wrangle the alligator, which could be a lost pet, into a carrier so the animal could visit a vet
The toy fox terrier lives with her devoted owners in Taylors, South Carolina, and loves listening to country music and sleeping until five in the afternoon
Advertisement
Animals Asia, with help from celebrity supporters like James Cromwell, is working to build a second sanctuary in Vietnam for Asiatic black bears and sun bears rescued from bile farms
Capone won the award for "Best in Snoring," before taking the American Rescue Dog Show's top honor and earning a $100,000 grant for the San Diego Humane Society
The toy fox terrier lives with her devoted owners in Taylors, South Carolina, and loves listening to country music and sleeping until five in the afternoon
Animals Asia, with help from celebrity supporters like James Cromwell, is working to build a second sanctuary in Vietnam for Asiatic black bears and sun bears rescued from bile farms
Capone won the award for "Best in Snoring," before taking the American Rescue Dog Show's top honor and earning a $100,000 grant for the San Diego Humane Society
Gracie the chicken regularly visits Good Samaritan Society – Willow Wind Assisted Living in Prescott, Arizona, with her owner, the activities director of the facility
The International Fund for Animal Welfare, volunteers, AmeriCorps members, and the National Park Service all helped move the dolphins to deep water outside Provincetown, Massachusetts
Advertisement
In his ten years, Doug the Pug has amassed millions of fans, befriended dozens of celebrities, and starred in an animated movie
In celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the London Zoo named the five Humboldt penguin chicks after important moments in Her Majesty's 70-year reign
California's Rocklin Police Department transported the fox kit to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to receive expert care
India the tiger has spent the past year at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas, building up his strength and enjoying plenty of play
Stevie the senior dog has inspired animal lovers through social media and helped her former home, San Francisco's Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, receive a $35,000 grant
The adoption of a Texas husky named Balto marks the ten-millionth pet adoption for PetSmart Charities
Before the RSPCA rescued Charlie, the dog had gone most of his life without human contact
Advertisement
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitors the Hawaiian monk seal population and conducts life-saving interventions when wild seals need help
China Rescue Dogs is moving dozens of canines from a breeding farm north of Harbin, China, to a sanctuary to save the pets from being sent to the slaughterhouse
Alicia Silverstone wrote a letter to animal lovers in support of Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day adoption campaign
The attorney and
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently visited the veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Kelly Donithan, the director of animal disaster response for Humane Society International, escorted Persik the cat from Poland to the United States
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is caring for "eight head of very rare 'Kerry' cattle" after rescuing the animals from a farm in Amherst
Three people in Australia's Northern Territory used quick thinking a couple of pool inflatables to save a struggling dog from the water
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.