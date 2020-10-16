kcbaker77777
Connecticut Teen Forced by Courts to Undergo Chemo Says New Mass Found: 'This Is Why I Fought So Hard Against Chemotherapy'
Cassandra Callender, 18, had been in remission since April 2015, but her cancer has returned
Exes Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora Vacation Together Amid Denials That He Threatened to Kill a Former Girlfriend
As allegations swirl around the former Bon Jovi guitarist, he and his ex-wife are spending time with their teenage daughter, Ava, in an island paradise
Teen Forced to Undergo Chemotherapy Denied Visitation with Mom, Must Stay in Hospital
"I want to be with my mom. I'm devastated," teen Cassandra C. tells PEOPLE
Brian Williams In the Hot Seat
Bradley Cooper: Why American Sniper Was 'Life-Changing'
The star talks to PEOPLE about his Oscar-nominated role and supporting military veterans
American Sniper Hero Chris Kyle's Widow, Taya: 'I Will Love Him Until the Day I Die'
Chris Kyle's wife opens up about her life with the famed Navy SEAL and her heartbreak after his 2013 murder
How American Sniper's Screenwriter Survived His Own Haunting Tragedy – and Helped Chris Kyle's Widow
Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jason Hall's own life helped him to counsel Taya Kyle after her husband, Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, was killed
Could Joe Giudice's Conviction Prevent Him from Visiting Teresa in Prison?
It's up to the warden at the prison to decide whether Joe gets to see his wife, who is serving a 15-month sentence for fraud
