Police are investigating the deaths of Jon Stevenson, 57, and his son, Adam Stevenson as a murder-suicide
Jailene Holton, 21, had stopped into a bar in North Philadelphia with friends when Anthony Nelson, 47, allegedly began firing at the front window, say police
When Vasilios Kanaras ran into financial trouble before opening The New Southern Kitchen in Maryland earlier this year, longtime friends helped him as a way to repay a kindness from long ago
A $28,000 reward is being offered for information about the murder of Brazil Johnson, 28, who was killed on June 15
Vanessa Bennett's harrowing story is featured on next Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates on Investigation Discovery and discovery+, and in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Charisma Smith, 21, was the mother of two children, 4 and 1
Scott Kologi was 16 when he shot four members of his family with an assault rifle. Prosecutors called him cold-blooded, but defense lawyers said severe mental illness drove him to kill his family
Diane Cusick went to a Long Island mall to buy shoes in 1968 and never returned home. Authorities believe she a victim of a prolific serial killer who is already serving time
Jennifer Faith was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating her husband's 2020 murder, using $58,000 from a GoFundMe to pay off her boyfriend's credit cards and buy him a large-screen TV
De'ja McCrary leaves behind a 4-year-old child who was in the car when she was shot and killed, say police
On Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates, Willie T. Donald opens up about how a lineup gone wrong cost him 24 years of his life — and how a big-hearted professor helped him after prison
After helping Willie T. Donald overcome unforeseen post-prison challenges, Dr. Nicky Jackson teamed up with him to fight for the wrongly convicted
Environmentalist Rob Greenfield is trying to save the planet, one piece of trash at a time
The NYPD is mourning the loss of Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was killed early Monday and leaves behind a 3-year-old child
The body of Ian Lanning's wife, Irene Lanning Xeniti, remains missing, but authorities say they have evidence that she was murdered
Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy Emily Pelletier is facing three counts of reckless homicide after the fatal crash
The U.S. House of Representatives is voting on the Protecting Our Kids Act, a series of laws aimed at preventing gun violence, including the Kimberly Vaughan Firearm Safe Storage Act
Without oceans absorbing greenhouse gases that are heating up the planet, "we'd all be gone by now," which is why we must work hard to protect them, says Oceana's Jackie Savitz
Massive flooding locked up the downtown area, where cars were left stranded and people had to wade through knee-deep water to escape
Tom Westerhaus raced over to the pool and grabbed Xavier Rigney from the deep end before performing life-saving CPR
Following in the footsteps of her late dad, "Chubby the Ice Cream Man," Maria Campanella has been selling frozen treats from her ice cream truck for 35 years
Jodie Martin, the owner of Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery, employs women while they are getting back on their feet
Robert Atkins, 56, of Penn., was arrested in connection with Joy Hibbs' 1991 killing — and the prosecutor said it wouldn't have happened without People Magazine Investigates
The lava-filled sub-marine crater — which sharks and other sea life surprisingly call home — has started an active phase of eruption, according to NASA satellite images
Stephanie Hongo creates intricate sea creatures, realistic-looking jungle animals and other critters out of garbage ranging from old toothbrushes to retired hair dryers
