kbender1271

Bernadette Peters Helps Find Homes for Hundreds of Pets with 18th Annual Broadway Barks Event
Bernadette Peters founded Broadway Barks with Mary Tyler Moore and now works with over 27 animals shelters
Prissy and her pups were found alone in a junkyard before they arrived at the New Hampshire shelter
A role reversal has never looked so professional and precious
Leona Lewis Releases Charity Song with Support from Lisa Vanderpump to End Yulin Dog Meat Festival
Lewis hopes the song “(We All Are) Looking for a Home” will get animal lovers to take action against the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
A baby beaver took a wrong turn at the dam and ended up at a Washington D.C. Metro station
The Big Bang Theory star has added another horse to her family, just a week after welcoming beauty Bella into her life
Actresses Rooney and Kate Mara are using their star power to help a group of former lab chimpanzees abandoned in Liberia
This is a little guy who knows how to embrace the good life