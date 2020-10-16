kbender1271
Bernadette Peters Helps Find Homes for Hundreds of Pets with 18th Annual Broadway Barks Event
Bernadette Peters founded Broadway Barks with Mary Tyler Moore and now works with over 27 animals shelters
Shelter Worker Crawls into Cage and Comforts Abandoned Dog After Surgery
Prissy and her pups were found alone in a junkyard before they arrived at the New Hampshire shelter
WATCH: It's Take Your Human to Work Day for These Pups
A role reversal has never looked so professional and precious
Leona Lewis Releases Charity Song with Support from Lisa Vanderpump to End Yulin Dog Meat Festival
Lewis hopes the song “(We All Are) Looking for a Home” will get animal lovers to take action against the Yulin Dog Meat Festival
Baby Beaver Lost on Metro Finds Help from Fellow Commuters
A baby beaver took a wrong turn at the dam and ended up at a Washington D.C. Metro station
Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Another Horse into Her Squad
The Big Bang Theory star has added another horse to her family, just a week after welcoming beauty Bella into her life
Rooney and Kate Mara Fighting to Save Forgotten Lab Chimps
Actresses Rooney and Kate Mara are using their star power to help a group of former lab chimpanzees abandoned in Liberia
Rescued Baby Otter Loves Drinking from Bottle
This is a little guy who knows how to embrace the good life
