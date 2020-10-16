katieintner9
You Asked, We Found
Gallery
We tracked down the trendiest celeb pieces you love (and even some affordable dupes!) to add to your closet
By Kaitlyn Frey katieintner9
Ariana Grande Adds to Her Tattoo 'Glove' with Her Dog's Name Inked on Her Hand
Video
The pop singer showed off a fresh tattoo honoring her famous dog (he's already been a magazine cover star!)
By katieintner9
Reba McEntire Ripped Off Her Red 'Dancin' Dress' During CMAs Performance to Reveal a Latex Jumpsuit
Article
The country music star hosted the 2019 Country Music Association Awards alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton — and also delivered a spectacular stage show
By katieintner9
Hannah Brown Had to Sit Down on 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet Because Her Dress Was 'So Heavy'
Video
The former Bachelorette took a breather during her walk down the CMA Awards red carpet
By katieintner9
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Get Tattoos Together – See Her First Piece of Ink!
Video
Cabello quoted Shakespeare in Love, while Mendes paid tribute to his 16-year-old sister
By katieintner9
Harry Styles Embraces Sweater Weather in a $1,190 Sheep-Print Lanvin Design
Video
The singer is a big fan of winter wool
By katieintner9
Bebe Rexha on Dressing Like an Edgy '90s Kid: 'Those Trends Always Come Back Around'
Video
The singer and face of Bebe's holiday 2019 collection talks about her style icons and spreading self-love
By katieintner9
Lauren Bushnell Says Husband Chris Lane Tints Her Eyebrows for Her: 'He Has a Hidden Talent'
Video
The newlywed chatted with PEOPLE about her skincare routine and the clean beauty products she swears by
By katieintner9
