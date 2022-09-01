Katie Melynn

Katie is a commerce writer for PEOPLE. She focuses on home and family products that help make everyday life more enjoyable and efficient. As a writer, teacher of writing, and mom of three kids and a cat, Katie looks for products that make life easier and happier, with a focus on efficiency and family-friendliness. She has been writing professionally since 2017 for various digital and print publications and is a Creative Writing Teaching Artist based in Maryland. She is also at work on her debut novel, Insatiable, coming 2024. Katie holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master's in Education from Johns Hopkins University.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action. Learn more about us and our editorial guidelines.