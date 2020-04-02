Katie Kauss

Katie Kauss is a photographer and videographer based in Nashville. After spending nine years at PEOPLE in New York, shooting, editing and producing digital and social content, she flew south to Nashville to pursue her passion in photography — both documenting behind the scenes of various musical tours as well as TV shows and capturing key art and portraits.



In addition to PEOPLE, Katie has shot for: ABC, Rolling Stone, Music Week UK, Lifetime, A&E, Chevy, Billboard, Florida Georgia Line, TN Vacation, Spin, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Raelynn, Steve Moakler, Alan Jackson, Bon Iver, Ben Rector & Nutrisystem.



She holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts and history from Indiana University.