Katie Kauss

Russell Dickerson! Kelsea Ballerini! Jimmie Allen! Go Inside PEOPLE's CMA Fest 2022 Photo Booth
The annual country music festival —which benefits music education programs— is back in downtown Nashville June 9-12
Country music is a community. Behind the headliners of every album and tour are the bands, the guitar techs, the session players, the repair shops, and other vital talents whose work you hear but don't necessarily see — until you take a closer look. For this year's CMA Awards, I wanted to spotlight the inner workings of the Country Music industry and also celebrate a return to touring. This year's portrait studio is designed entirely out of upcycled guitar strings — more than 3,000 sets — that have been plucked and strummed by the industry's finest musicians. Over the past six months, I've collected approximately 16,500 individual strings from the bands of Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Carly Pearce, as well as Grand Ole Opry players. Local guitar shops in Nashville like Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars, Corner Music and Artisan Guitars also graciously contributed used strings. These individual strings were soldered into 10-foot-long strands and arranged into a visually compelling backdrop for artists and other CMA attendees on the red carpet. The resulting portraits echo the experience of listening to your favorite country songs: You'll notice the star right away — but take a closer look and you'll find their hardworking community shining brightly right behind them.
Brett! Darius! Jon! Dierks! Windy City Smokeout Brought Country Back to Chicago over the Weekend
Held in the United Center Parking Lot, the eighth annual festival was the first to return to Chicago since the pandemic began
The CMT Awards took place Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
PEOPLE asked Americans of all ages to open up about was important to them when casting their first-ever ballots: These are their stories
Bobby Bones hosted his fifth annual Million Dollar Show benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Monday night at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. The radio host and American Idol mentor called his country pals — including Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn and Kane Brown — to help raise over $250K for the hospital
Glee-ful Reunion! Go Behind the Scenes of Lea Michele and Darren Criss' Tour Opening Night in Nashville
The Glee alums will be traveling to Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago and more through July 1 for their LM/DC tour
Get to know the songwriters behind today's radio hits with a glimpse at music's women on the rise
Inside the Million Dollar Show: Bobby Bones and His Country Star Pals Rock Out to Raise Funds
A backstage and behind the scenes look at the artists who lent their voices to the new American Idol mentor's annual St. Jude benefit show