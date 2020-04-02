Katie Kauss

Katie Kauss is a photographer and videographer based in Nashville. After spending nine years at PEOPLE in New York, shooting, editing and producing digital and social content, she flew south to Nashville to pursue her passion in photography — both documenting behind the scenes of various musical tours as well as TV shows and capturing key art and portraits.

In addition to PEOPLE, Katie has shot for: ABC, Rolling Stone, Music Week UK, Lifetime, A&E, Chevy, Billboard, Florida Georgia Line, TN Vacation, Spin, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Raelynn, Steve Moakler, Alan Jackson, Bon Iver, Ben Rector & Nutrisystem.

She holds a bachelor's degree in fine arts and history from Indiana University.
Russell Dickerson! Kelsea Ballerini! Jimmie Allen! Go Inside PEOPLE's CMA Fest 2022 Photo Booth
Gallery
The annual country music festival —which benefits music education programs— is back in downtown Nashville June 9-12
Go Inside the CMA Awards 2021 Portrait Studio — and Get the Story Behind the Strings
Gallery
Country music is a community. Behind the headliners of every album and tour are the bands, the guitar techs, the session players, the repair shops, and other vital talents whose work you hear but don't necessarily see — until you take a closer look.  For this year's CMA Awards, I wanted to spotlight the inner workings of the Country Music industry and also celebrate a return to touring. This year's portrait studio is designed entirely out of upcycled guitar strings — more than 3,000 sets — that have been plucked and strummed by the industry's finest musicians. Over the past six months, I've collected approximately 16,500 individual strings from the bands of Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Ashley McBryde, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band and Carly Pearce, as well as Grand Ole Opry players. Local guitar shops in Nashville like Gruhn Guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars, Corner Music and Artisan Guitars also graciously contributed used strings. These individual strings were soldered into 10-foot-long strands and arranged into a visually compelling backdrop for artists and other CMA attendees on the red carpet. The resulting portraits echo the experience of listening to your favorite country songs: You'll notice the star right away — but take a closer look and you'll find their hardworking community shining brightly right behind them.
Brett! Darius! Jon! Dierks! Windy City Smokeout Brought Country Back to Chicago over the Weekend
Gallery
Held in the United Center Parking Lot, the eighth annual festival was the first to return to Chicago since the pandemic began
CMT Awards 2021: See the Winners Pose with Their Prizes!
Gallery
The CMT Awards took place Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
First-Time Voters Across the Country Share Why the 2020 Election Matters to Them
Gallery
PEOPLE asked Americans of all ages to open up about was important to them when casting their first-ever ballots: These are their stories
Behind-the-Scenes at Bobby Bones' Million Dollar Show 2020: All the Backstage Photos!
Gallery
Bobby Bones hosted his fifth annual Million Dollar Show benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Monday night at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. The radio host and American Idol mentor called his country pals — including Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn and Kane Brown — to help raise over $250K for the hospital
Glee-ful Reunion! Go Behind the Scenes of Lea Michele and Darren Criss' Tour Opening Night in Nashville
Gallery
The Glee alums will be traveling to Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago and more through July 1 for their LM/DC tour
Get to Know the Secret (Female!) Weapons Behind Music's Biggest Chart-Topping Hits
Gallery
Get to know the songwriters behind today's radio hits with a glimpse at music's women on the rise
Inside the Million Dollar Show: Bobby Bones and His Country Star Pals Rock Out to Raise Funds
Gallery
A backstage and behind the scenes look at the artists who lent their voices to the new American Idol mentor's annual St. Jude benefit show
Kelleigh Bannen Decks the Halls with a Special Night at the Ryman — All the Behind-the-Scenes Details
Gallery
The country crooner opened for Little Big Town on the final night of their Ryman residency
From Kelsea to Lauren to Raelynn: Meet CMT's Next Women of Country
Gallery
Get used to seeing these ladies around Nashville — and add them to your playlist!
Carly Pearce 'Feels the Energy' Around Hit Every Little Thing: 'To See It Pay Off Is Mind-Blowing to Me'
Article
After cutting her teeth at Dollywood, the country singer-songwriter is finally getting her turn in the spotlight
Go Behind the Scenes with Chris Janson on His Everybody Album Release Day
Gallery
The country star let PEOPLE tag along for an exclusive look at his album release day for his sophomore album, Everybody
Kip Moore and Tony Hawk's Skate Jam: Inside the Country Star and Ramp Pro's Nashville Hurricane Relief Event
Gallery
Kip Moore and Tony Hawk combine skateboarding and live music for an epic afternoon in Nashville
'Every Little Thing' Falls Into Place for Carly Pearce: How She Went from Being Told She Sounds 'Dated' to Having a Hit
Article
Rising country singer Carly Pearce talks overcoming Nashville doubters and following her dreams
Nelson Mandela: His Life in Pictures
Gallery
On what would have been his 99th birthday, PEOPLE looks back at the amazing life of South Africa's legendary leader
Levi Hummon's Volunteer Experiences Leave Indelible Mark as He Climbs Country Charts: 'It Puts It in Perspective'
Article
"Making music and being famous are not the only things that matter in this world," Hummon tells PEOPLE
Why Aaron Watson Considers Having a Daughter the 'Greatest Gift That Could Happen to a Man'
Article
"It makes him look at both sides of the coin," the country star tells PEOPLE
Inside Brett Eldredge's Sin City Instant Jam: 'There's Nothing Predictable About Las Vegas!'
Article
Check out exclusive behind the scenes photos from Eldredge's CMT Instant Jam day above, and watch the special, airing Friday at 10 p.m. EST on CMT
Martina McBride Reflects on 25 Years in Country Music: Fans 'Make or Break a Career'
Article
"I'm still here 25 years later because of the fans," the singer tells PEOPLE
Thomas Rhett on Giving Back and Why He's 'Terrified' of Having a Little Girl
Article
"Three days ago was the first kick. It was pretty surreal to me. That made it all real," the country singer shares exclusively with PEOPLE about his wife Lauren's pregnancy
Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman on New Daughter Dolly: We Had a 'Puzzle Piece Missing and She's Filled It'
Article
Dolly "was always meant to be a part of our family," Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman tells PEOPLE of her newly adopted baby girl
Sheryl Crow Launches a Clothing Line for HSN, Still Isn't Over That 'Famous Actress' Who Stole Her Favorite Leather Jacket
Article
The star dishes on how her closet inspired her soon-to-launch clothing line and more
Five Things to Know About Brett Young, Country Music's Newest Swoon-Worthy Star
Article
Brett Young could have been a baseball star, but a twist of fate (or elbow) changed those plans
Voices of the Women's March: 'Everyone Should Be Treated Equally,' Says Dawnia Powers
Article
Dawnia Powers tells PEOPLE she doesn't want any of her daughter's rights taken away
