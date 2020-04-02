Kara Warner
The Undoing's Édgar Ramírez Says the Pandemic 'Has Been a Great Time to Realize We Need So Little'
Édgar Ramírez tells PEOPLE he's been trying to make the most of his downtime, reading for pleasure and connecting with nature as often as possible
Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley on Camping and ‘Becoming a Man of the Land’ in Quarantine
The New Jersey native reveals he's been honing his outdoorsy roots this year: "I try to get as much vitamin D as possible in a natural way"
Derek Hough Says Laundry Isn't 'My Game' but 'I'm a Great Sous-Chef' in Sexiest Man Alive Issue
"If laundry was outside, I probably would do it more often because I love the outdoors," says the Dancing with the Stars judge
Get Ready for 12 Dates of Christmas, a New Dating Show from the Love Is Blind Showrunner
The HBO Max series, set at a luxurious castle in Austria, follows three leads as they search for a special someone to bring home for the holidays
Model Amanda Booth's Son with Down Syndrome Inspired Her to Push for Greater Representation in Media
Mom, advocate and model Amanda Booth on why including the differently-abled in media benefits everyone
Down Syndrome Advocate and Mom Elena Fong Opens Up About Her Own Misconceptions
Advocate and mom Elena Fong shares her emotional story behind wanting to "change the narrative" about medical diagnoses that are not considered typical
How Famous Teen Artist Sevy Marie and Family Are Breaking Boundaries for the Differently Abled
Meet the Eichers, a family of six who are changing hearts and minds about Down syndrome through their advocacy, honesty and their internationally collected teen artist Sevy Marie
Down Syndrome Advocate Oakley Peterson on How Her Son's Diagnosis Changed Her Family
"I wouldn't change my son's diagnosis or who he is for all the money in the world," Oakley Peterson tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
First Look! Melissa McCarthy Says Her New HBO Max Movie Superintelligence 'Feels So Relevant'
Check out an exclusive first look at the new comedy, directed by Melissa McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone, available to stream on HBO Max Nov. 26
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker Talk Instant Friendship and New Movie Sweet Autumn
The real-life friends open up about their chemistry and connection, bonding over parenthood, and their new Hallmark movie Sweet Autumn
Jonah Hill and Fiancée Gianna Santos Call Off Their Engagement of Just Over a Year
Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos became engaged in 2019, PEOPLE confirmed at the time
Julie Bowen on Life After Modern Family and Parenting amid COVID-19: 'It's Been Challenging'
The actress opens up about her success, imperfect parenting and maintaining a healthy sense of humor about it all
The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney and Longtime Love Mia Scholink Are Married! See Their Sweet Photos
The actor and his longtime girlfriend were married in an outdoor ceremony in Arizona on Sept. 27
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Details — Including Returning Stars & Storyline About Gay Couple
The lineup of feel-good holiday fare includes dozens of returning stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert
Katie Couric on Colon Cancer After Chadwick Boseman's Death: 'Everyone Has to Be Vigilant'
"We can't feel squeamish about talking about something that has the potential to save people's lives," says the veteran journalist and Stand Up To Cancer co-founder
Inside Chadwick Boseman's Emotional Visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 'Grace and Love'
"It felt different than other visits like it. Because he was different," recalls Rick C. Shadyac Jr. of Chadwick Boseman's 2018 visit to St. Jude
Vikings Alum Travis Fimmel on Raised by Wolves and Enjoying Quarantine on His Farm
The actor opens up about his first sci-fi role and his quarantine company: "I’ve got a friend called Glenlivet, he’s stayed with me"
What to Know About Colon Cancer Following Chadwick Boseman's Tragic Death
"Colon cancer is one of the most preventable and curable cancers,” says Dr. Mark Pochapin, president of the American College of Gastroenterology
Howard University President Remembers Chadwick Boseman: 'There Was No Inclination' He Was Sick
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick opens up about his friendship with the late Black Panther star: "He was very much about betterment of people"
Umbrella Academy's Ritu Arya Has 'Fingers Crossed' for Season 3: More Surprises, Fight Sequences
The British-Indian actress plays the feisty, unpredictable Lila in Netflix's Umbrella Academy
Bradley Whitford Might Wear 'Something a Little Weirder' Than a Tux for the Emmys
The Emmy nominee is still working on the perfect wardrobe concept for the virtual ceremony Sept. 20
The Emmys ... at Home? Kevin Hart Shows How to Handle the Situation Stylishly
The first-time Emmy nominee also opens up about sharing his personal ups and downs in his Netflix series Don't F--- This Up
First-Time Emmy Nominee Dime Davis Talks Making History with A Black Lady Sketch Show
The A Black Lady Sketch Show director opens up about her history-making nomination and what she hopes to do next
Matt Mauser Is 'Moving Through Grief' After Losing Wife Christina in Tragic Helicopter Crash
The musician opens up about how he and his family are coping following the death of Christina Mauser in the January crash that also killed Kobe Bryant
Singletown: Watch 5 Couples Pause Their Relationships for the Summer on HBO Max's Reality Show
In the new reality series Singletown, five couples put their relationships to the test by taking a summer break from their romantic partners
