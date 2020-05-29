Kaitlyn Frey

Assistant Style & Beauty Editor, PEOPLE

All Kaitlyn Frey

Easy Summer-Ready Makeup Tips to Try When Wearing a Face Mask

Easy Summer-Ready Makeup Tips to Try When Wearing a Face Mask

Style // 11 hours ago
Forbes Debunks Kylie Jenner's Billionaire Status in Explosive Report - and the Mogul Hits Back

Forbes Debunks Kylie Jenner's Billionaire Status in Explosive Report - and the Mogul Hits Back

Style // May 29, 2020
Sephora Just Updated Its Beauty Insider Program — and Now Shoppers Can Get Cash Back Rewards

Sephora Just Updated Its Beauty Insider Program — and Now Shoppers Can Get Cash Back Rewards

Style // May 28, 2020
Hoda Kotb Says She's Still Wearing Heels to Work Every Day While Filming in the Today Show Studio

Hoda Kotb Says She's Still Wearing Heels to Work Every Day While Filming in the Today Show Studio

Style // May 28, 2020
Ariana Biermann Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown as She Visits Her Stylist's Salon in Arizona

Ariana Biermann Dyes Her Hair Dark Brown as She Visits Her Stylist's Salon in Arizona

Style // May 28, 2020
Willow Smith Thought She Would Be 'Prettier' If Her Hair 'Wasn't So Kinky' Growing Up

Willow Smith Thought She Would Be 'Prettier' If Her Hair 'Wasn't So Kinky' Growing Up

Style // May 27, 2020
Miami Plastic Surgeon Offering Drive-Thru Botox as Florida Lifts Coronavirus Restrictions

Miami Plastic Surgeon Offering Drive-Thru Botox as Florida Lifts Coronavirus Restrictions

Style // May 27, 2020
How Hair and Nail Salons Are Reopening During the Coronavirus Pandemic

How Hair and Nail Salons Are Reopening During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Style // 11 hours ago
Kylie Jenner Gets Dressed Up in a Pair of Rare $4,000 Designer Jeans in Sexy New Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner Gets Dressed Up in a Pair of Rare $4,000 Designer Jeans in Sexy New Instagram Post

Style // May 26, 2020
Ben Affleck Debuts Darker Beard as He Steps Out in Trendy Aviator Nation Sweatsuit with Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck Debuts Darker Beard as He Steps Out with Girlfriend Ana de Armas

Style // May 26, 2020
Khloé Kardashian Went 'Bronde' a 'While Ago' as Fans Question Her Darker Hair During Self-Isolation

Khloé Kardashian Went 'Bronde' a 'While Ago' as Fans Question Her Darker Hair During Self-Isolation

Style // May 25, 2020
Toni Braxton Is 'Beach Body Ready' but 'Too Scared to Go' as She Poses in Skimpy Bikini at Home

Toni Braxton Is 'Beach Body Ready' but 'Too Scared to Go' as She Poses in Skimpy Bikini at Home

Style // May 26, 2020
Courteney Cox Asks Daughter Coco Arquette, 15, to Do Her Makeup: 'You Get What You Pay For!'

Courteney Cox Asks Daughter Coco Arquette, 15, to Do Her Makeup: 'You Get What You Pay For!'

Style // May 25, 2020
Kylie Jenner Seductively Sprays Sunscreen Oil on Herself in Steamy Unreleased Campaign Video

Kylie Jenner Seductively Sprays Sunscreen Oil on Herself in Steamy Unreleased Campaign Video

Style // May 21, 2020
Kim Kardashian Gets 'All Dressed Up with Nowhere to Go' in NSFW Chaps and a Bra

Kim Kardashian Gets 'All Dressed Up with Nowhere to Go' in NSFW Chaps and a Bra

Style // May 20, 2020
Jennifer Lopez's Gym Selfie Goes Viral When Fans Question 'Masked' Mystery Man - Here's the Truth

Jennifer Lopez's Gym Selfie Goes Viral When Fans Question 'Masked' Mystery Man - Here's the Truth

Style // May 20, 2020
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her 'Pre Quarantine Abs' in Revealing Close-Up Selfie

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her 'Pre Quarantine Abs' in Revealing Close-Up Selfie

Style // May 20, 2020
Kelly Ripa Pokes Fun at Ryan Seacrest's 'Lumbersexual' Look - and He Calls Out Her Hair Clips!

Kelly Ripa Pokes Fun at Ryan Seacrest's 'Lumbersexual' Look - and He Calls Out Her Hair Clips!

Style // May 19, 2020
Miley Cyrus Debuts New 'Pixie Mullet' Haircut Done from Home by Her Mom Tish

Miley Cyrus Debuts New 'Pixie Mullet' Haircut Done from Home by Her Mom Tish

Style // May 19, 2020
RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Dyed Her Hair Pink - and Son Cruz, 5, Says She Looks 'Crazy'

RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp Dyed Her Hair Pink - and Son Cruz, 5, Says She Looks 'Crazy'

Style // May 19, 2020
Kristen Bell Is Launching Her Own Affordable CBD Skincare Brand Called Happy Dance in the Fall

Kristen Bell Is Launching Her Own Affordable CBD Skincare Brand Called Happy Dance in the Fall

Style // May 19, 2020
Kim Kardashian Shoots Herself on Photo Booth at Home as She Models SKIMS New Summer Mesh Line

Kim Kardashian Shoots Herself on Photo Booth at Home as She Models SKIMS New Summer Mesh Line

Style // May 18, 2020
Jada Pinkett Smith Posts PSA About Self-Care by Smearing on Red Lipstick: 'Love Your Imperfections'

Jada Pinkett Smith Posts PSA About Self-Care by Smearing on Red Lipstick: 'Love Your Imperfections'

Style // May 18, 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Color Coordinate Their Athleisure (and Face Masks) During Walk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Color Coordinate Their Athleisure (and Face Masks) During Walk

Style // May 18, 2020
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches $8 Face Masks — Shop Them Now

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches $8 Face Masks — Shop Them Now

Style // May 16, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com