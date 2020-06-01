Top Navigation
Julie Mazziotta
Associate Editor, PEOPLE Health
All Julie Mazziotta
Italian Doctor Says Coronavirus Is Becoming Less Potent — but International Experts Disagree
Italian Doctor Says Coronavirus Is Becoming Less Potent — but International Experts Disagree
Health
//
5 hours ago
Whitney Way Thore Revealed Split from Ex Because 'A Baby Isn't Something That Can Remain Private'
Whitney Way Thore Revealed Split from Ex Because 'A Baby Isn't Something That Can Remain Private'
Health
//
6 hours ago
Community Spread of Coronavirus in the U.S. Started in January, CDC Report Finds
Community Spread of Coronavirus in the U.S. Started in January, CDC Report Finds
uncategorized
//
June 01, 2020
Crowded Protests Spark Fears of an Increase in Coronavirus Cases
Crowded Protests Spark Fears of an Increase in Coronavirus Cases
Health
//
June 01, 2020
Sneeze Guards, Masks and No Public Transit: Here’s What the CDC Recommends for Reopening Offices
Sneeze Guards, Masks and No Public Transit: Here’s What the CDC Recommends for Reopening Offices
Health
//
May 29, 2020
White House Deletes Warning About Risk of Church Singing Despite Evidence It's COVID 'Superspreader'
White House Deletes Warning About COVID-19 Risk from Singing in Church Despite Evidence
Health
//
May 29, 2020
More Than 80 Percent of Cruise Ship Passengers Who Had Coronavirus Didn’t Show Symptoms
More Than 80 Percent of Cruise Ship Passengers Who Had Coronavirus Didn’t Show Symptoms
Health
//
May 28, 2020
Daphne Oz Is ‘Down Nearly 50 Lbs.’ After Giving Birth to Her Fourth Child
Daphne Oz Is ‘Down Nearly 50 Lbs.’ After Giving Birth to Her Fourth Child
Health
//
May 28, 2020
Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo Slams Comments About Her Loose Skin: ‘Let People Be Proud of Their Bodies’
Biggest Loser
Trainer Erica Lugo Slams Comments About Her Loose Skin: ‘Let People Be Proud’
Health
//
May 28, 2020
CDC Warns That Antibody Tests May Not Be Accurate and Should Not Be Used to Determine Immunity
CDC Warns That Antibody Tests May Not Be Accurate and Should Not Be Used to Determine Immunity
Health
//
May 27, 2020
27-Year-Old with Stage 4 Cancer Survived Coronavirus and Sepsis: ‘I Had the Trifecta’
27-Year-Old with Stage 4 Cancer Survived Coronavirus and Sepsis: ‘I Had the Trifecta’
Health
//
May 27, 2020
This Cattle Rancher Lost 122 Lbs. — and Her Weight Loss Method Is Perfect for Life in Quarantine
This Cattle Rancher Lost 122 Lbs. — and Her Weight Loss Method Is Perfect for Life in Quarantine
Health
//
May 27, 2020
WHO Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trials After Reports of High Death Rates in COVID-19 Patients
WHO Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trials After Reports of High Death Rates in COVID-19 Patients
Health
//
May 26, 2020
Selma Blair Reflects on Her Time in ‘Isolation’ After Her Stem Cell Transplant Last Summer
Selma Blair Reflects on Her Time in ‘Isolation’ After Her Stem Cell Transplant Last Summer
Health
//
May 25, 2020
At Least 36,000 Lives Could Have Been Saved if Coronavirus Lockdowns Started 1 Week Earlier
At Least 36,000 Lives Could Have Been Saved if Coronavirus Lockdowns Started 1 Week Earlier
Health
//
May 21, 2020
CDC Releases Guidelines for Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions After Delays from the White House
CDC Releases Guidelines for Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions After Delays from the White House
Health
//
May 21, 2020
Calvin Harris Says His Heart Stopped in 2014: 'Interesting Year for Me'
Calvin Harris Says His Heart Stopped in 2014: 'Interesting Year for Me'
Health
//
May 20, 2020
Kumail Nanjiani Jokes His Quarantine Workouts Are ‘the Only Thing Left Tethering Me to Sanity’
Kumail Nanjiani Jokes His Quarantine Workouts Are ‘the Only Thing Left Tethering Me to Sanity’
Health
//
May 19, 2020
No, Coronavirus is Not Like the Flu: It Kills 20 Times More People a Week, Study Finds
No, Coronavirus is Not Like the Flu: It Kills 20 Times More People a Week, Study Finds
Health
//
May 19, 2020
The Risk of Getting Coronavirus Outdoors is Low — If Precautions Are Taken
The Risk of Getting Coronavirus Outdoors is Low — If Precautions Are Taken
Health
//
May 18, 2020
CVS to Open 1,000 ‘Self-Swab’ Coronavirus Testing Centers by the End of May
CVS to Open 1,000 ‘Self-Swab’ Coronavirus Testing Centers by the End of May
Health
//
May 14, 2020
Coronavirus Infects More Than Just the Lungs: Studies Show It Hits Heart, Liver and Other Organs
Coronavirus Infects More Than Just the Lungs: Studies Show It Hits Heart, Liver and Other Organs
Health
//
May 14, 2020
8 Minutes: That’s How Long Respiratory Droplets from Talking May Hang Around and Spread COVID-19
8 Minutes: That’s How Long Respiratory Droplets from Talking May Hang Around and Spread COVID-19
Health
//
May 14, 2020
Coronavirus Has Been Devastating to Americans’ Mental Health — Here's What to Do
Coronavirus Has Been Devastating to Americans’ Mental Health — Here's What to Do
Health
//
May 13, 2020
See How the Coronavirus Infected Millions Throughout the U.S. with This Interactive Map
See How the Coronavirus Infected Millions Throughout the U.S. with This Interactive Map
Health
//
9 hours ago
