Julie Mazziotta

Italian Doctor Says Coronavirus Is Becoming Less Potent — but International Experts Disagree

Health // 5 hours ago
Whitney Way Thore Revealed Split from Ex Because 'A Baby Isn't Something That Can Remain Private'

Health // 6 hours ago
Community Spread of Coronavirus in the U.S. Started in January, CDC Report Finds

uncategorized // June 01, 2020
Crowded Protests Spark Fears of an Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Health // June 01, 2020
Sneeze Guards, Masks and No Public Transit: Here’s What the CDC Recommends for Reopening Offices

Health // May 29, 2020
White House Deletes Warning About Risk of Church Singing Despite Evidence It's COVID 'Superspreader'

Health // May 29, 2020
More Than 80 Percent of Cruise Ship Passengers Who Had Coronavirus Didn’t Show Symptoms

Health // May 28, 2020
Daphne Oz Is ‘Down Nearly 50 Lbs.’ After Giving Birth to Her Fourth Child

Health // May 28, 2020
Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo Slams Comments About Her Loose Skin: ‘Let People Be Proud of Their Bodies’

Health // May 28, 2020
CDC Warns That Antibody Tests May Not Be Accurate and Should Not Be Used to Determine Immunity

Health // May 27, 2020
27-Year-Old with Stage 4 Cancer Survived Coronavirus and Sepsis: ‘I Had the Trifecta’

Health // May 27, 2020
This Cattle Rancher Lost 122 Lbs. — and Her Weight Loss Method Is Perfect for Life in Quarantine

Health // May 27, 2020
WHO Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trials After Reports of High Death Rates in COVID-19 Patients

Health // May 26, 2020
Selma Blair Reflects on Her Time in ‘Isolation’ After Her Stem Cell Transplant Last Summer

Health // May 25, 2020
At Least 36,000 Lives Could Have Been Saved if Coronavirus Lockdowns Started 1 Week Earlier

Health // May 21, 2020
CDC Releases Guidelines for Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions After Delays from the White House

Health // May 21, 2020
Calvin Harris Says His Heart Stopped in 2014: 'Interesting Year for Me'

Health // May 20, 2020
Kumail Nanjiani Jokes His Quarantine Workouts Are ‘the Only Thing Left Tethering Me to Sanity’

Health // May 19, 2020
No, Coronavirus is Not Like the Flu: It Kills 20 Times More People a Week, Study Finds

Health // May 19, 2020
The Risk of Getting Coronavirus Outdoors is Low — If Precautions Are Taken

Health // May 18, 2020
CVS to Open 1,000 ‘Self-Swab’ Coronavirus Testing Centers by the End of May

Health // May 14, 2020
Coronavirus Infects More Than Just the Lungs: Studies Show It Hits Heart, Liver and Other Organs

Health // May 14, 2020
8 Minutes: That’s How Long Respiratory Droplets from Talking May Hang Around and Spread COVID-19

Health // May 14, 2020
Coronavirus Has Been Devastating to Americans’ Mental Health — Here's What to Do

Health // May 13, 2020
See How the Coronavirus Infected Millions Throughout the U.S. with This Interactive Map

Health // 9 hours ago
