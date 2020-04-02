Jordan Runtagh
Clive Davis Recalls Helping a Young Bruce Springsteen Find His Inner Rock God on the Concert Stage
Article
"When I signed Bruce Springsteen, it had zero to do with live performance," says the music industry legend, who celebrated his 90th birthday in April
Whitney, Aretha and Springsteen! Clive Davis Shares Career Secrets of Music's Biggest Stars
Gallery
After celebrating his 90th birthday on April 4, the man with the platinum touch looks back at his record-breaking career and the legendary artists he helped shape.
Ronnie Spector's Husband Recalls the Rock Icon Ahead of Revamped Memoir: 'You Can Go Through Hell and Survive'
Article
An updated version of the Ronettes frontwoman's 1990 autobiography is due out May 3 with a foreword by Keith Richards and a postscript penned by Spector herself shortly before her death in January 2022
The Rock Hall's Immersive New Beatles Exhibit 'Get Back to Let It Be' Transports Fans to January 1969
Article
Running through March 2023, the Cleveland-based exhibition tells the story of the Beatles' Let It Be through rare artifacts and innovative multimedia displays
'The A Team': A Timeline of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's Adorable Friendship
Gallery
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friendship goals since they teamed up for Red in 2012 — let's take a look back at their cutest moments on stage, in the studio and on social media
The Beatles' Legendary Rooftop Concert to Be Released as a Live Album on Streaming Platforms
Article
The Beatles' final live performance will be made available in its entirety for the very first time on Jan. 28 — almost 53 years to the day after it was recorded
Meat Loaf in His Own Words: 'My Natural Voice Is Opera' but 'I Have the Rebellious Nature' of a Rocker
Video
The late singer spoke to PEOPLE in 2016, reflecting on his unlikely career path and powerful pipes: "If you got within three feet of me your ears would bleed"
Brutal Youth: Elvis Costello Grapples with Growing Up on His Electrifying New Record
Article
"Sometimes you want to let yourself go," the music legend says of revisiting his rock roots on The Boy Named If
George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord' Gets Star-Studded Music Video Featuring Ringo Starr, Fred Armisen and More
Article
More than 40 famous faces teamed up to celebrate "My Sweet Lord" by giving the hit 1970 single its very first official music video
A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice
Gallery
In celebration of the end of Season 21, let's look back at all of the winners of The Voice
Former Monkees Star Michael Nesmith Dead at 78
Article
Michael Nesmith wrote and performed some of the Monkees' biggest hits
Let It Be Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's Words of Wisdom on His Misunderstood Beatles Documentary
Article
The director's intimate film has been unavailable for decades. Now the footage he shot has been edited into an 8-hour epic by Peter Jackson. Is it time for a reappraisal of the Beatles' supposed "breakup movie"?
Getting Back to 'Get Back': The Long and Winding Saga of Glyn Johns' Lost Beatles Album
Article
The legendary producer's original version of the Beatles' swan song is finally available after more than 50 years in the vault.
Paul McCartney Recalls How He Reconnected with John Lennon After the Beatles' Bitter Split
Article
In his new book Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, McCartney reflects on bonding with his former bandmate over parenthood and bread baking — and the touching musical tribute he wrote after his death in 1980
Paul McCartney Reflects on How His Late Mother Became His Greatest Muse
Article
In his new book Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, the music icon reveals how his mother Mary's memory inspired beloved classics like "Let It Be," "Yesterday" and "Lady Madonna"
Rethinking Let It Be: A Detailed Guide to the Expanded Version of the Beatles' Controversial Swan Song
Article
An elaborate new box set, book, and documentary series sheds new light on the final Beatles album and the end of the world's greatest band
Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Gets to the Truth of Rock's Most Mythologized Band with New Memoir
Article
Set the Night on Fire is always warm, often funny, and frequently revelatory, as Krieger reframes crucial moments in the group's story and opens up about his own battles with addiction and cancer
Elvis Costello Is the Only Guitar Teacher You'll Ever Need
Article
The legendary musician helps listeners get in touch with their "inner idiot" and discover the uncomplicated joy of strumming a six-string in the new Audible Original How to Play the Guitar and Y
Janis Joplin's Scrapbook Days & Summers Is an Intimate Self Portrait of a Rock Icon
Article
Janis Joplin's siblings reflect on growing up with a budding music legend, and why they've decided to share her personal archives in a revealing and enlightening new book
Journey's Neal Schon Reflects on Selling 'Don't Stop Believin'' Guitar and Other Treasures from His Collection
Article
On the 40th anniversary of the classic hit's release, Schon is parting with 112 of his guitars in a partnership with Heritage Auctions
Did This French Aristocrat Have a Hand in the Deaths of Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Other '60s Icons?
Article
Jim Morrison’s death spawned a dizzying array of conspiracy theories, but Count Jean de Breteuil features in many
Jim Morrison's Sister Reflects on Assembling Revelatory New Book of the Late Legend's Writing
Article
The Collected Works of Jim Morrison features unpublished poetry, handwritten song notes, an original screenplay and unseen family photos
Why Mystery Still Shrouds Singer Sam Cooke's Shooting Death Nearly 60 Years Later
Article
Regina King’s new film One Night in Miami raises questions about the soul legend’s 1964 murder in a Los Angeles motel
Golden Years: R&B Songstress Ava Cherry Recalls Her Life as David Bowie's Mid-'70s Muse
Article
The singer opens up about her whirlwind romance with the rock legend, whom she calls "the first man I really loved"
Elvis Presley's Graceland: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Birthday Boy's Legendary Home
Gallery
Here are 10 fun facts you might not have known about Elvis Presley's famous home, in honor of what would've been his 86th birthday
