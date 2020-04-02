Jordan Runtagh

"When I signed Bruce Springsteen, it had zero to do with live performance," says the music industry legend, who celebrated his 90th birthday in April
After celebrating his 90th birthday on April 4, the man with the platinum touch looks back at his record-breaking career and the legendary artists he helped shape.
An updated version of the Ronettes frontwoman's 1990 autobiography is due out May 3 with a foreword by Keith Richards and a postscript penned by Spector herself shortly before her death in January 2022
Running through March 2023, the Cleveland-based exhibition tells the story of the Beatles'
Let It Be through rare artifacts and innovative multimedia displays
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have been friendship goals since they teamed up for
Red in 2012 — let's take a look back at their cutest moments on stage, in the studio and on social media
The Beatles' final live performance will be made available in its entirety for the very first time on Jan. 28 — almost 53 years to the day after it was recorded
The late singer spoke to PEOPLE in 2016, reflecting on his unlikely career path and powerful pipes: "If you got within three feet of me your ears would bleed"
"Sometimes you want to let yourself go," the music legend says of revisiting his rock roots on
The Boy Named If
More than 40 famous faces teamed up to celebrate "My Sweet Lord" by giving the hit 1970 single its very first official music video
In celebration of the end of Season 21, let's look back at all of the winners of The Voice
Michael Nesmith wrote and performed some of the Monkees' biggest hits
The director's intimate film has been unavailable for decades. Now the footage he shot has been edited into an 8-hour epic by Peter Jackson. Is it time for a reappraisal of the Beatles' supposed "breakup movie"?
The legendary producer's original version of the Beatles' swan song is finally available after more than 50 years in the vault.
In his new book
Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, McCartney reflects on bonding with his former bandmate over parenthood and bread baking — and the touching musical tribute he wrote after his death in 1980
In his new book
Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, the music icon reveals how his mother Mary's memory inspired beloved classics like "Let It Be," "Yesterday" and "Lady Madonna"
An elaborate new box set, book, and documentary series sheds new light on the final Beatles album and the end of the world's greatest band
Set the Night on Fire is always warm, often funny, and frequently revelatory, as Krieger reframes crucial moments in the group's story and opens up about his own battles with addiction and cancer
The legendary musician helps listeners get in touch with their "inner idiot" and discover the uncomplicated joy of strumming a six-string in the new Audible Original
How to Play the Guitar and Y
Janis Joplin's siblings reflect on growing up with a budding music legend, and why they've decided to share her personal archives in a revealing and enlightening new book
On the 40th anniversary of the classic hit's release, Schon is parting with 112 of his guitars in a partnership with Heritage Auctions
Jim Morrison’s death spawned a dizzying array of conspiracy theories, but Count Jean de Breteuil features in many
The Collected Works of Jim Morrison features unpublished poetry, handwritten song notes, an original screenplay and unseen family photos
Regina King’s new film
One Night in Miami raises questions about the soul legend’s 1964 murder in a Los Angeles motel
The singer opens up about her whirlwind romance with the rock legend, whom she calls "the first man I really loved"
Here are 10 fun facts you might not have known about Elvis Presley's famous home, in honor of what would've been his 86th birthday
