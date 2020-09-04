JoNel Aleccia

Dozens of U.S. Hospitals May Defy FDA’s Directive on COVID Plasma
A National Institutes of Health panel this week countered the FDA, saying that plasma therapy “should not be considered the standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19” and that well-designed trials are needed to determine whether the therapy is helpful
Born Into a Pandemic: How the Coronavirus Complicates Births for Moms and Babies
Hospitals from Seattle to St. Louis are recommending separating infected mothers from their newborns for days, and asking the women to forgo the intimacy of skin-to-skin contact
These Virus Experts Raced to Make Coronavirus Tests Available to Thousands More People
Dr. Keith Jerome, 56, and Dr. Alex Greninger, 38, of the University of Washington School of Medicine, have overseen the rollout of more than 4,000 tests