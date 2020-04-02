Johnny Dodd

Doug Thron is using his infrared drone to find dogs and cats amidst the rubble in bombed-out Ukrainian towns
High school art teacher Renée Forrestall, 60, stumbled upon the same pair of roller skates she’d spent countless hours on as a teenager thanks to Facebook Marketplace
Toddler Ryker Webb was reportedly sheltering in a shed when he was discovered by a family checking on their cabin
Darren Harrison opens up to PEOPLE about how he pulled off a midair "miracle" after his pilot lost consciousness and their plane was diving toward the ocean
In a small Georgia town hit by hard times, a local couple has opened their hearts and home to kids in need
"Pediatric cancer is rare — you're not supposed to have neighbors whose children also have it," says Melissa Bumstead, who "knew I had to do something"
"I just kept thinking, 'This can't be real. There must be some mistake,'" says Tina Ennis
Three years after Angela Green disappeared and her husband refused to speak with police, her 21-year-old daughter Ellie continues hunting for answers
A robotic meal assistant created by Jon Dekar enables 10-year-old Tenley Stoker to eat with independence and dignity
"Just saying 'thank you' didn't seem like enough," Brittany Berrie, founder of The Adopted Closet, says of her cousin's offer to cover her adoption fee
"We can't change what's happened," says Ed Waites, 54, "but all we can do as brothers now is to make up for that lost time"
The multi-medal-winning Paralympic athlete — born with numerous birth defects caused by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in 1986 — is focused on inspiring others like her to compete and succeed
Bass Reeves, a U.S. deputy marshal, arrested over 3,000 fugitives during his career in the nation's "most deadly" region, a historian tells PEOPLE
Horses kept Randy Hook out of trouble in his crime-plagued Los Angeles neighborhood. Now he and his friends — known as the Compton Cowboys — are inspiring a new generation
Amid the massive success of his 1993 album
Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, Meat Loaf spoke to PEOPLE about the highs and lows of his career
Shaun White opens about his journey to compete in his fifth Olympic Games in Beijing next month
Olympic snowboarding legend Shaun White opens up about his relationship with actress Nina Dobrev
During an interview about her new memoir, Lindsey Vonn tells PEOPLE that she's "looking forward to a positive and healthy relationship"
Lindsey Vonn opens up about her decades-long battle with depression — and the tactics she uses to stay on top — in her new memoir
Rise
A rare disease left Doug Lindsay bedridden for more than a decade — and when doctors could offer no answers, he became his own researcher, scientist and surgical pioneer
When coronavirus killed single mom Cindy Dawkins in August, her two oldest children vowed to raise their younger sisters: "We're taking this one day at a time"
It took six years before Leah Paskalides could adopt the teen, who had been under her care while in the foster system
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic, parents Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tell PEOPLE in this week's issue
From feeding those in need to supporting those who have lost loved ones to suicide, these hometown heroes stepped up for their communities and inspired us in the process.
"The fact that they have the same disorder is something they get to bond over," Monica Poynter tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
