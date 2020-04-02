Johnny Dodd

Johnny Dodd is a staff writer at PEOPLE Magazine, who primarily writes human interest, crime and sports stories. For more than two decades he has covered some of pop culture's biggest, most tragic and most talked-about stories—and interviewed a wide assortment of A-list celebrities, extraordinary everyday people, thugs and even the occasional heroic family pet. He has appeared on Today, Extra!, CNN and numerous episodes of Investigation Discovery's PEOPLE Magazine Investigates. He has also written three non-fiction books that have been translated into numerous foreign languages. His writing and reporting has earned over a dozen national and regional journalism awards.
Drone Pilot Heads to Ukraine to Rescue Pets Trapped in War Zone: 'My Scariest Mission So Far'
Video
Doug Thron is using his infrared drone to find dogs and cats amidst the rubble in bombed-out Ukrainian towns
Woman Unwittingly Buys Roller Skates She Owned 4 Decades Earlier: 'One Of Those Cinderella Slipper Moments'
Article
High school art teacher Renée Forrestall, 60, stumbled upon the same pair of roller skates she’d spent countless hours on as a teenager thanks to Facebook Marketplace
Details Emerge After 3-Year-Old Boy Survives 2 Days Solo in Montana Wilderness: 'He Was Very, Very Scared'
Article
Toddler Ryker Webb was reportedly sheltering in a shed when he was discovered by a family checking on their cabin
Passenger-Turned-Pilot Thought of Pregnant Wife When He Took Over Plane in Emergency: 'I Can't Die Today'
Article
Darren Harrison opens up to PEOPLE about how he pulled off a midair "miracle" after his pilot lost consciousness and their plane was diving toward the ocean
Mentors Marlon and Tonia Brown Give Ga. Teens 'Hope' on HGTV's Home Town Kickstart Presented by People
Video
In a small Georgia town hit by hard times, a local couple has opened their hearts and home to kids in need
Girl's Cancer Leads Mom to 'Overwhelming' Discovery of More Than 50 Sick Kids Near Closed Nuclear Lab
Article
"Pediatric cancer is rare — you're not supposed to have neighbors whose children also have it," says Melissa Bumstead, who "knew I had to do something"  
Two Oklahoma Women Make Shocking DNA Discovery: 'We Were Switched at Birth'
Video
"I just kept thinking, 'This can't be real. There must be some mistake,'" says Tina Ennis
Ellie Green's Mom Vanished in 2019 and Her Dad Still Won't Talk to Police: 'I Just Want to Know the Truth'
Video
Three years after Angela Green disappeared and her husband refused to speak with police, her 21-year-old daughter Ellie continues hunting for answers
Girl, 10, Born Without Arms Used to Eat Lunch Alone — Now a New Invention Lets Her Eat With Friends
Video
A robotic meal assistant created by Jon Dekar enables 10-year-old Tenley Stoker to eat with independence and dignity
Mom Who Needed Help Paying for Her Daughter's Adoption Opens Store to Pass That Same 'Blessing' to Others
Video
"Just saying 'thank you' didn't seem like enough," Brittany Berrie, founder of The Adopted Closet, says of her cousin's offer to cover her adoption fee
Complete Strangers Find Out They're Brothers Thanks to TV — and Now They're Making 'New Memories'
Video
"We can't change what's happened," says Ed Waites, 54, "but all we can do as brothers now is to make up for that lost time"
Oksana Masters, Former Ukrainian Orphan Turned U.S. Paralympian, on 'Breaking Society's Molds'
Video
The multi-medal-winning Paralympic athlete — born with numerous birth defects caused by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster in 1986 — is focused on inspiring others like her to compete and succeed
'The Greatest Frontier Hero in American History' Was Formerly Enslaved: What to Know About Bass Reeves
Article
Bass Reeves, a U.S. deputy marshal, arrested over 3,000 fugitives during his career in the nation's "most deadly" region, a historian tells PEOPLE
How Compton Cowboys Horseback Riders Save Lives on L.A. Streets — and 'Make It Dope to Get Involved'
Video
Horses kept Randy Hook out of trouble in his crime-plagued Los Angeles neighborhood. Now he and his friends — known as the Compton Cowboys — are inspiring a new generation
Meat Loaf Told PEOPLE He Was 'Unbelievably Happy' After Overcoming Alcohol Abuse, Enjoying Family in 1993
Video
Amid the massive success of his 1993 album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, Meat Loaf spoke to PEOPLE about the highs and lows of his career
Snowboard Legend Shaun White on Qualifying for Fifth Olympics: I'm Giving 'Everything I've Got'
Video
Shaun White opens about his journey to compete in his fifth Olympic Games in Beijing next month
Shaun White on Finding Love with Nina Dobrev: 'She's Been a Lifesaver'
Video
Olympic snowboarding legend Shaun White opens up about his relationship with actress Nina Dobrev
Lindsey Vonn Is Learning to Love Herself Before She Loves Someone Else: I'm 'Happy'
Article
During an interview about her new memoir, Lindsey Vonn tells PEOPLE that she's "looking forward to a positive and healthy relationship"
Olympic Skiing Legend Lindsey Vonn Says 'Depression Is Something I Work on Every Day'
Article
Lindsey Vonn opens up about her decades-long battle with depression — and the tactics she uses to stay on top — in her new memoir Rise
Man Bedridden with Mysterious Disease Invents Surgery to Cure Himself: 'Everybody Said It Was Impossible'
Article
A rare disease left Doug Lindsay bedridden for more than a decade — and when doctors could offer no answers, he became his own researcher, scientist and surgical pioneer
These 4 Fla. Siblings Are Among 167,000 Children Orphaned by COVID: 'We Have to Stay Together'
Article
When coronavirus killed single mom Cindy Dawkins in August, her two oldest children vowed to raise their younger sisters: "We're taking this one day at a time"
Caseworker 'Lost It' When Daughter Took Her Surname in Rare Adult Adoption: 'Forever Mom'
Article
It took six years before Leah Paskalides could adopt the teen, who had been under her care while in the foster system
Couple's 'World Started Falling Apart' After Discovering IVF Embryo Mixup: 'This Isn't Our Child'
Video
Two L.A. couples gave birth to each others' babies after a mixup at their IVF clinic, parents Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tell PEOPLE in this week's issue
Kindness Awards 2021: 5 Good Samaritans Making Their Communities — and the World — a Better Place
Gallery
From feeding those in need to supporting those who have lost loved ones to suicide, these hometown heroes stepped up for their communities and inspired us in the process.
Parents Complete Family by Adopting Boy with Same Rare Disorder as Biological Son: 'Full Circle'
Video
"The fact that they have the same disorder is something they get to bond over," Monica Poynter tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
