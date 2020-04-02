Johnny Dodd

Johnny Dodd is a staff writer at PEOPLE Magazine, who primarily writes human interest, crime and sports stories. For more than two decades he has covered some of pop culture's biggest, most tragic and most talked-about stories—and interviewed a wide assortment of A-list celebrities, extraordinary everyday people, thugs and even the occasional heroic family pet. He has appeared on Today, Extra!, CNN and numerous episodes of Investigation Discovery's PEOPLE Magazine Investigates. He has also written three non-fiction books that have been translated into numerous foreign languages. His writing and reporting has earned over a dozen national and regional journalism awards.