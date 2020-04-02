Joey Nolfi

Patiently awaiting the Alicia Silverstonnaisance while vigorously championing 'Catwoman' as the greatest superhero movie of all time. Almost all of the drag queen content on this site is my fault (you're welcome).
Lady Gaga Postpones Chromatica Ball Tour over Coronavirus Pandemic
Video
The stadium tour would've visited North America and Europe this summer
Lady Gaga's Chromatica Scores Biggest Female Album Debut of 2020
Video
Lady Gaga's sixth solo LP marks her sixth consecutive No. 1 album in the United States
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' Breaks Record with No. 1 Debut
Video
Ariana Grande becomes the first person to debut four songs at No. 1, while Lady Gaga has now attained No. 1 singles in three different decades
Kelly Clarkson Just Wants the World to Love in Powerful New Song 'I Dare You'
Article
"You may not have a stage, but you still have a voice," Kelly Clarkson urges in the ballad's chorus
Watch Dolly Parton Perform Somber Kenny Rogers Tribute on CMT Giants
Article
The country legend broadcast a somber virtual cover of Kenny Rogers' 1977 song "Sweet Music Man" accompanied only by an acoustic guitar while surrounded by a circle of candles
Neigh There! Watch Shania Twain's Horse Steal the Show During ACM Presents: Our Country Performance
Article
One of the country star's horses interrupted the performance as it gently nuzzled her
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized Due to Coronavirus
Video
The Grammy-winning musician and Emmy-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend lyricist has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus amid the global pandemic
Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Album Release Date: 'We're Definitely Dancing'
Video
Lady Gaga unveils 16-track album's inspiration in new interview
Bradley Cooper Talks Singing with Stefani Germanotta (aka Lady Gaga) in A Star Is Born
Video
Cooper said his Grammy-winning counterpart "made me feel comfortable" performing new songs live
Academy Invites Record 774 Members — From Gal Gadot to Riz Ahmed
Article
The Academy extended invitations to a record number 774 people to join
RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Get Real About Struggles with Anorexia and Bulimia
Article
RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on VH1
Awkward! The Queens Leave Naya Rivera Hanging During Hilariously Bad Interview on RuPaul's Drag Race
Article
RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on VH1
Sean Spicer's Hitler Comments Mashed Up with Veep Closing Credits
Article
A YouTube user has spliced together footage from Sean Spicer's presser with Veep's closing credits
Oscars 2017: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for La La Land
Article
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC
Oscars 2017: Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress for Fences
Article
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC
Drake Says He Shouldn't Win Grammys for Rap: 'I Don't Even Want Them'
Article
Though he was a no-show at the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony, Drake is making his presence known to the Recording Academy — outside the category they'd initially placed him in
'The Time Has Come!' Lady Gaga to Appear on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9
Article
RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 premieres this March on Logo
SAG Awards 2017: Emma Stone Wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Video
The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS
Taraji P. Henson and Jim Parsons Buy Out Theaters for Free Hidden Figures Screenings
Article
Henson purchased the theater's largest auditorium, which boasts 211 seats — 210 of which were filled for the presentation
Chelsea Handler: 'I Blame the Kardashians' for Donald Trump's Presidency
Video
According to Chelsea Handler, "The beginning of the end [when America started viewing reality as reality TV] was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don't go away — it's surreal"
Damien Chazelle, Barry Jenkins Lead Directors Guild of America Nominations
Article
The DGA is one of the largest precursor bodies on the Oscar circuit
Golden Globes 2017: Emma Stone Wins Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Article
Emma Stone won best performance by an actress in a motion picture for her role in La La Land
Lady Gaga Tweets Support for Kanye West: 'I Hope the Public Shows Compassion'
Video
Gaga's comments come two days after the rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion
Miley Cyrus Reacts to Donald Trump's Win Through Tears: 'I Want to Be Hopeful'
Video
'Thank you, Hillary, for inspiring all of us,' Miley Cyrus says in tearful video following Donald Trump's election
The Simpsons Predicted Donald Trump's Presidency 16 Years Ago
Article
The episode's writer said in March that the scene was meant to serve as a "warning to America"
