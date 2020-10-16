joellegoldsteintimeinc
Brad Paisley Reveals His Sense of Humor Is the 'Only Reason' He 'Won Over' Wife Kimberly
Article
"She doesn't let me get away with something that's half funny," Paisley tells PEOPLE. "She's a great barometer."
By joellegoldsteintimeinc Brianne Tracy
Jane Krakowski Opens Up About Raising Son Bennett and How She Wasn't Quite Ready for Him to Graduate Kindergarten
Article
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski tells PEOPLE of motherhood, "Now everything gets markered by my son's age"
By joellegoldsteintimeinc Lindsay Kimble
Shawn Mendes on Being Mentored by His Musical Idol John Mayer: 'He's a Dude I Can Call'
Article
"It gets me so excited to know that I can always be this pumped up — and you only get better, because Mayer has only got better," Mendes tells PEOPLE
By Kaitlyn Frey joellegoldsteintimeinc
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Posts Adorable Tribute for Cole Sprouse on His 25th Birthday
Article
Lili Reinhart posted a photo for Cole Sprouse's birthday, taking their romance even more public than before
By joellegoldsteintimeinc
Steve Harvey Opens Up About What He 'Learned' from His Leaked Staff Memo & Says He's 'Not a Mean-Spirited Guy'
Video
Steve Harvey is speaking out about the harsh staff memo that was leaked from an employee on his show
By joellegoldsteintimeinc
Matchbox 20 Concert Delayed by Swarm of Aggressive Bees
Article
A swarm of aggressive bees caused a delay to a Matchbox 20 concert in Arizona
By joellegoldsteintimeinc
Norman Lear, Who Created Bigoted Archie Bunker, Is Boycotting His Kennedy Center Honors Award Because of President Trump
Article
Norman Lear will not be in attendance as a honoree for the Kennedy Center Honors as a boycott to President Trump
By joellegoldsteintimeinc
Kim Kardashian Gets Photobombed by Husband Kanye West as She Tries to Take a Selfie
Video
Kim Kardashian West takes a selfie with her daughter's puppy and gets photobombed by her husband
By joellegoldsteintimeinc
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com