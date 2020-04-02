Joelle Goldstein

People Digital News Writer
D.C. Restaurant Owner Famed for Feeding Homeless Faced Losing Business — Until Donations Poured In
Article
Inspired by his own struggles, Kazi Mannan spent years giving out free meals at his restaurant, Sakina Halal Grill. Then the pandemic hit.
Marine Sisters! Two Sets of Siblings — Including Twins — Graduate Recruit Training in S.C.
Article
"They will forever share the bond of becoming Marines side-by-side," the Marine Corps wrote of the two sets of sisters
Lawyer Reunites with 'Extraordinary' 1st Grade Teacher Who Helped Her Learn English 40 Years Later
Article
"I don't think I would have the career I have today had it not been for her help," attorney Ana Reyes says of her first-grade teacher, Pat Harkleroad
Greenland Glaciers Are Melting Faster Than Anticipated, Leading to Rising Sea Levels: Study
Article
Greenhouse gas emission has increased the glacial melting rate, which has caused a negative impact on coastal areas worldwide, according to the study
Arlington National Cemetery Walks Back Decision to Cancel Wreaths Across America Event
Article
The annual event, where people across the nation place wreaths at the graves of fallen soldiers, was initially canceled due to COVID-19
Zoom Is Offering Free Calls for Thanksgiving as Experts Warn Against Family Gatherings
Article
The app seeks to help Americans safely see family on Thanksgiving without the risk of spreading COVID-19
Hallmark Giving Away 1 Million Cards to Help Thank Educators for Their 'Vital Role' During Pandemic
Article
The cards, handed out in packs of three, will go to teachers, school staff, bus drivers, coaches and school counselors, among others
Miami Firefighter’s Wife Dies in House Fire at Their Home That He Responded to: 'Fireman’s Worst Nightmare’
Article
Corey Logan was working an overtime shift on Nov. 10 when he responded to the fire at his home and learned his wife had died inside
Foster Mom Who's Taken in Over 16 Young Kids Adopts Teenager: 'Every Person Deserves a Chance'
Article
"It's almost too good to be true," 17-year-old Akyra Holstein says after being adopted in September by foster mom Katie Holstein
Baby Yoda Heads to the International Space Station Alongside Astronauts on SpaceX Crew Dragon
Article
Baby Yoda, the beloved character from Disney's The Mandalorian, is onboard the mission to serve as the crew's zero-gravity indicator
Texas A&M Student, 19, Killed While Helping His Friend Push a Stalled Car Near Campus
Article
"He was just a good kid doing something good for someone," a Texas A&M University-Commerce official said of student, Javion Thomas
'Big-Hearted' Mother of 2 Killed in 'Tragic Freak Accident' While Getting Her Car Towed
Article
"Her 2 kids were her world," Kristen Raine wrote of her sister, Lindsay Raine, after Monday's fatal incident
'Smart, Sassy and Fun' 4-Year-Old Girl Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer: 'Our World Stopped'
Article
Imi Schneider has been undergoing chemotherapy after doctors found a "grapefruit-sized" Wilms tumor on her kidney
Man Survives After Being Crushed by 8,000-Lb. Boulder on Charity Hike with His Daughter
Article
Pastor Luke Barnett suffered multiple broken bones
12-Year-Old Girl Becomes One of N.Y. Philharmonic's Youngest Composers: A 'Way to Express Myself'
Article
"I feel like music can change how people see the world around them," Grace Moore said at the world premiere of her classical piece, "Summer"
Twin Sisters Give Birth to Daughters 90 Minutes Apart on Their Birthday: ‘God Had a Plan for Us’
Video
"We've done it all together," Amber Tramontana says of her twin sister Autum Shaw
Close to 200 Queen Murder Hornets in Wash. Nest Killed 'In the Nick of Time,' Scientist Says
Article
The nest, which was 14 inches long and 8 to 9 inches wide, contained more than 500 Asian giant hornet specimens in various stages of development
Inside NASA's Auction: The Only Photo of Neil Armstrong on the Moon and Buzz Aldrin's Selfie
Article
A total of 2,400 rare photos will be up for auction by Christie's between Nov. 6 and 20
Gary Sinise, J.R. Martinez Among Stars Surprising Veterans with Campaign to Pay Off Mortgages
Video
For the Make It Mean More campaign, Veterans United Home Loans will donate $25 for every "thank you for your service" tweet, to pay off veterans' mortgages
Motorist Miraculously Survives After Cement Truck Driver Loses Control and Crushes Minibus
Video
While attempting to avoid a collision, the truck driver swerved out of the way but lost control, overturned and slammed into the minibus with the driver inside
Woman, 91, Who Was Stranded for 2 Days After Falling at Home Ate Plant Soil in Order to Survive
Article
Rosemary Frank, who fell at her Kempsey, Worcestershire home and was found by a volunteer bus driver, said doctors told her she was six hours from death
Man Rescued from 'Steep Canyon' Off Phoenix Mountain Trail After Falling Off His Horse
Article
Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department performed a "high angle rescue" to save the man in his 50s
N.J. Woman Who Escaped Massive Multi-House Fire Dies After Going Back Inside to Save Her Dog
Article
Approximately 40 people made it out of the massive fire that engulfed two homes and damaged three others, Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale says
Hawaii's Ki'ilani Arruda Wins Miss Teen USA 2020
Video
The competition aired live from Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, where organizers said they took steps to ensure safety during the pandemic
Ohio Mom, 37, Survives Rare Heart Attack Days After Welcoming Twins: 'It Feels Very Surreal'
Article
Jen Petraitis said she does not remember anything about the medical emergency, which occurred four days after daughter Ella and son Jack's arrival
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com