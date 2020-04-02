Joelle Goldstein

D.C. Restaurant Owner Famed for Feeding Homeless Faced Losing Business — Until Donations Poured In
Article
Inspired by his own struggles, Kazi Mannan spent years giving out free meals at his restaurant, Sakina Halal Grill. Then the pandemic hit.
"They will forever share the bond of becoming Marines side-by-side," the Marine Corps wrote of the two sets of sisters
Lawyer Reunites with 'Extraordinary' 1st Grade Teacher Who Helped Her Learn English 40 Years Later
Article
"I don't think I would have the career I have today had it not been for her help," attorney Ana Reyes says of her first-grade teacher, Pat Harkleroad
Greenhouse gas emission has increased the glacial melting rate, which has caused a negative impact on coastal areas worldwide, according to the study
The annual event, where people across the nation place wreaths at the graves of fallen soldiers, was initially canceled due to COVID-19
The app seeks to help Americans safely see family on Thanksgiving without the risk of spreading COVID-19