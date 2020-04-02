Jodi Guglielmi

Writer-Reporter, PEOPLE
Who Is Emily Ratajkowski's Husband? All About Sebastian Bear-McClard
Article
From his background as an actor and producer to his relationship with Emily Ratajkowski, here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Bear-McClard
Pete Davidson Is Leaving Saturday Night Live: Report
Article
Davidson joined the NBC sketch comedy show as a featured player in September 2014
The Stars of The Office: Where Are They Now?
Gallery
It's been nine years since we said goodbye to the crew at Dunder Mifflin. In honor of the show's finale anniversary, we're taking a look back at the cast of The Office 
Scott Disick Says He Lost Kourtney Kardashian as a 'Best Friend' amid Her Travis Barker Romance
Video
Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly a decade before breaking up for good in 2015, spoke about his ex in the series premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian Cries to Ex Kanye West Over Threat of Second Sex Tape in The Kardashians Premiere
Video
Kim Kardashian turns to ex Kanye West for support after she is threatened with the existence of a second sex tape
Bravo Cancels Shahs of Sunset After 9 Seasons
Article
Shahs of Sunset debuted in March 2012
Paige DeSorbo Sent Craig Conover Flowers to Celebrate His Book Launch: 'Her Support Is Everything'
Article
Craig Conover released his debut memoir on Tuesday
Craig Conover Reveals the Most Difficult Chapters to Write in His New Book Pillow Talk
Article
Pillow Talk follows Conover from his Delaware upbringing and early love for sewing to his days starring in one of Bravo's hit reality TV shows and launching his successful business, Sewing Down South
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette Cast Revealed: Meet the 35 Men — Including Twins!
Article
The final cast of The Bachelorette season 19 will be released at a later date
Bravo Rebooting Real Housewives of New York City — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and More Out
Video
Bravo also announced a new series with the working title RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy, which will feature some of the most beloved New York Housewives
Lala Kent Calls Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's Split 'Very Sad': 'There Is Still Love There'
Video
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their decision to separate after 12 years together last week
Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That… Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'
Article
HBO Max announced the second season renewal news on Tuesday
Margaret Josephs Doesn't Expect an Invite to Teresa Giudice's Wedding: I Won't 'Be on That List'
Article
The two women have butted heads throughout the current season of RHONJ
The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Announced as Leading Ladies for Season 19
Video
Both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were contestants on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor
2022 NAACP Image Awards: See the Complete List of Televised Winners
Article
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2022 NAACP Image Awards are currently airing live on BET
Siesta Key New Season Trailer Teases Juliette Porter and Sam Logan's Dramatic Split: I'm Not 'Sorry'
Article
Siesta Key returns Thursday, March 10 at 9pm ET on MTV
Hulu's The Kardashians: First Trailer Features Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement
Video
The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu
Mary Cosby Is Not Returning to RHOSLC for Season 3: 'She Knew Her Fate,' Says Source
Article
Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Cosby won't be returning to the Bravo hit after she skipped the RHOSLC reunion taping in early January
Lisa Rinna Did Not Cause Production Shut Down During RHOBH Cast Trip: Source
Article
"Production for RHOBH was never halted," a production source tells PEOPLE
RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Marks 2 Years of Sobriety: 'There's Still So Much Work to Be Done'
Video
"There's still so much work to be done, and I'm so excited for what the next year of sobriety will bring," Braunwyn Windham-Burke tells PEOPLE
Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Battle with Blood Cancer
Video
The Emmy-winning comedian was undergoing treatments for blood cancer at the time of his death
Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage with Winter House's Jason Cameron
Article
"I found out on a Monday I was pregnant and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage," Lindsay Hubbard explained
Are Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi Dating?
Article
The two were photographed taking an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles together on Sunday
Soap Stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell Split After 2 Months of Marriage
Article
Courtney Hope and Chad Duell wed in September during a 'Till Death'-themed outdoor wedding in Malibu, California
Jinger Duggar Speaks Out About Brother Josh's Guilty Verdict in Child Porn Case: A 'Dishonor'
Article
Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material on Thursday
