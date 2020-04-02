Jeremy Helligar

Jeremy Helligar is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE. He's also an author (Is It True What They Say About Black Men? and Storms in Africa) who has written about race and LGBTQ issues for The Advocate, HuffPost, Medium, Reader's Digest, The Root, Variety, The Wrap, Queerty, and various other digital and print platforms. A People veteran who began his professional career at the magazine as an intern right out of college, he currently helps oversee the brand's entertainment coverage.