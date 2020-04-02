Jeremy Helligar

Jeremy Helligar is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE. He's also an author (Is It True What They Say About Black Men? and Storms in Africa) who has written about race and LGBTQ issues for The Advocate, HuffPost, Medium, Reader's Digest, The Root, Variety, The Wrap, Queerty, and various other digital and print platforms. A People veteran who began his professional career at the magazine as an intern right out of college, he currently helps oversee the brand's entertainment coverage.
Chris Rock Might Be Used to Setting People Off, But He Probably 'Never Expected to Get Slapped,' Says Insider
Article
"You hire Chris to get people's reactions, which are immediate and usually invite hysterical laughing," an industry insider tells PEOPLE after Will Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap
Advertisement
Roberta Flack, 85, Planning Comeback After Stroke and COVID: 'I Hope to See My Fans in Person Soon'
Article
Although the singer-songwriter's biggest hit has been a wedding staple since 1972, her goosebump-inducing vocal performance was inspired not by romantic yearning but by the death of her cat.
Richard Pryor's Daughter Rain Says He'd Be Shocked by Racism Today: 'How the Hell Have We Gone Backwards?'
Article
"We were making strides. He would have definitely felt that we have gone in the opposite direction," says Rain Pryor of her father, legendary comedian Richard Pryor, who died in 2005
Tito Joe 'TJ' Jackson Remembers How Grandmother Stepped Up After Mom's Murder: 'A Place of Safety and Stability'
Video
Michael and Janet Jackson's musician nephew calls his grandmother Katherine Jackson, 91, "the maternal figure I needed from that point on"
Faith Accompli
Article
Hushed Velvet
Article
Against All Odds
Article
Advertisement
Enchanted Isle
Article
Block Buster
Article
Against All Odds
Article
Enchanted Isle
Article
Block Buster
Article
Courting Laughter
Article
Hip Hop Hooray!
Article
Advertisement
Baby Love
Article
Bella! Bella!
Article
Gwyneth glimmered and sophia sizzled as stars showed off the tops—and flops (sorry, Celine)—in Oscar fashion
Face Value
Article
Family Matters
Article
A Major Minor
Article
Boy Power
Article
Movie Usher
Article
Advertisement
Bleach Bond
Article
Drag King
Article
Tony Bennett
Article
Mrs. B.I.G.
Article
Comic Relief
Article
Super Sub
Article
The Eye Has It
Article
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com