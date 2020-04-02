Jeremy Helligar

Chris Rock Might Be Used to Setting People Off, But He Probably 'Never Expected to Get Slapped,' Says Insider
"You hire Chris to get people's reactions, which are immediate and usually invite hysterical laughing," an industry insider tells PEOPLE after Will Smith's infamous 2022 Oscars slap
Roberta Flack, 85, Planning Comeback After Stroke and COVID: 'I Hope to See My Fans in Person Soon'
Although the singer-songwriter's biggest hit has been a wedding staple since 1972, her goosebump-inducing vocal performance was inspired not by romantic yearning but by the death of her cat.
Richard Pryor's Daughter Rain Says He'd Be Shocked by Racism Today: 'How the Hell Have We Gone Backwards?'
"We were making strides. He would have definitely felt that we have gone in the opposite direction," says Rain Pryor of her father, legendary comedian Richard Pryor, who died in 2005
Tito Joe 'TJ' Jackson Remembers How Grandmother Stepped Up After Mom's Murder: 'A Place of Safety and Stability'
Michael and Janet Jackson's musician nephew calls his grandmother Katherine Jackson, 91, "the maternal figure I needed from that point on"
