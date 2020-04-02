Jenisha Watts
The Larter-MacArthurs
Gallery
From trips to the park to pumpkin picking, see how the happy couple spends time with their growing boy
Advertisement
Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson Are 'Engaged Dating'
Article
"We're still getting to know each other," Flajnik tells PEOPLE of his fianceé
Girls Star Lena Dunham Dishes on Sex and the City Comparisons
Article
Hint: there's plenty of sex – just not much glamorous shopping or dinner dates
Hollywood's Extreme Moms
Gallery
From January Jones taking placenta vitamins to Alicia Silverstone bird-feeding her son, see which celebs practice unusual (and sometimes controversial) parenting methods
April Birthday Babies
Gallery
From Suri Cruise to Monroe and Moroccan, see which celeb tots are being showered with celebrations
Oh, Baby! Beyoncé's Stylish Blue Streak
Gallery
From her pregnancy to daughter Blue Ivy's arrival, see how the mom shows her love of the color with accessories, clothing and more
February Birthday Babies
Gallery
Cruz Beckham! Max & Emme Muñiz! See which celeb tots are celebrating lots of love this month
Advertisement
Hollywood's Newest Valentines
Gallery
Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and Blake Lively are spending their first Valentine's Day with these sexy real-life leading men
Louis Bullock Turns 2!
Gallery
From his adorable pout to his signature hats, see how Sandra Bullock's little guy has grown cuter by the year
February Birthday Babies
Gallery
Cruz Beckham! Max & Emme Muñiz! See which celeb tots are celebrating lots of love this month
Hollywood's Newest Valentines
Gallery
Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and Blake Lively are spending their first Valentine's Day with these sexy real-life leading men
Louis Bullock Turns 2!
Gallery
From his adorable pout to his signature hats, see how Sandra Bullock's little guy has grown cuter by the year
Hollywood's Cutest Family Holiday Photos
Gallery
From tree shopping to posting Twitpics with Santa, see how stars and their kids celebrate the festive season
December Birthday Babies
Gallery
Hank Baskett! Mason Disick! Violet Affleck! See which celeb tots are ending the year with a bang
Advertisement
Most Awesome Star Encounter
Gallery
From Taylor's radio sit-in to getting Footloose with Julianne, vote for the meet-and-greet that floored you
Stars' Childhood Holiday Photos
Gallery
From Pete Wentz to the Kardashians, celebs share their favorite candid Christmas moments from childhood
YouTube's Tiny Stars!
Article
Wendie Malick Lives with Big Animal Personalities on Her Ranch
Article
The actress feels blessed to live with dogs, miniature donkeys and horses
Mario Batali Is on the Lookout for a New Dog
Article
The chef wants to add a goldendoodle to his family
Tinsley Mortimer Adopts a Rescue Chihuahua!
Article
The socialite now recently brought home a third dog
La La Vazquez's Furkids Took a Backseat to Her Son
Article
The busy mom still treats her dogs like children
Advertisement
Julie Benz: My Dog Helped Me Through My Divorce
Article
The No Ordinary Family star has two dogs: a Yorkie and a Havanese
Isaac Mizrahi: All Dogs Should Wear Pants
Article
The designer is over the short look
Vet, or Internet? Some Pet Owners Turn to Google for Help
Article
With more information available online, owners are diagnosing their pets at home
Trust Funds for Pets? Animal Lovers Say Yes
Article
Caryn Rosenthal started a pet trust fund for her pup, Jax
'Snoop' from The Wire Says She's Not Guilty
Article
Felicia Pearson's rep says her client is targeted because of her character on the show
Here Come the Grooms! Cats Bruno and Solomon Get Married
Article
The resident boy cats of Ollie's Place, a no-kill cat shelter, make it official
Get to Know the AKC's Newest Breeds
Article
The American Kennel Club recognizes the Xoloitzcuintli, the Entlebucher mountain dog and the Norwegian Lundehund
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com