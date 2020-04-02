Jeff Nelson
Wrabel Teams Up with Country Star Cam, Drop Striking Music Video for New Duet 'London'
Article
Advertisement
Real Housewives of Miami Star Nicole Martin Throws Vegas-Themed Engagement Party: See the Photos
Article
On Saturday, Real Housewives of Miami star Nicole Martin hosted an over-the-top "We Hit the Jackpot in Love"-themed engagement party — a nod to meeting fiancé Anthony Lopez in Las Vegas
Christine Quinn Reveals She Broke Up with Former Sugar Daddy Because He Tracked Her Car
Article
"I don't like being controlled," says the Selling Sunset star, who just released her first book, How to Be a Boss B*tch
Kelly Clarkson Hoped Nanny Wouldn't Quit Amid Remote Learning: Teachers Have a 'Crazy Hard Job'
Video
Kelly Clarkson teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line for the Giving Joy Contest, which will reward 100 teachers with a vacation
Christine Quinn Responds to Selling Sunset Bribe Allegation, Reveals She Left the Oppenheim Group
Video
The Netflix star — who just released her first book, How to Be a Boss Bitch — opens up about her future on Selling Sunset
Julianne Hough on Her Broadway Debut, New Chapter: 'I'm Focusing on the Things That Make Me Happy'
Article
Julianne Hough stars in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, on Broadway
Post Malone Is Expecting His First Baby with Girlfriend: 'Happiest I've Ever Been'
Video
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," Post Malone tells PEOPLE
Advertisement
Antoni Porowski Says His Relationship 'Escalated Quickly' in the Pandemic: We're 'Really Good'
Article
Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski opens up about how the pandemic made his relationship with boyfriend Kevin Harrington stronger
Inside Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun's Engagement Party at Home in Malibu: See the Photos!
Gallery
Avril Lavigne shares exclusive photos from her and fiancé Mod Sun's engagement party, which they threw at their home on April 19
Post Malone Is Expecting His First Baby with Girlfriend: 'Happiest I've Ever Been'
Video
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life," Post Malone tells PEOPLE
Antoni Porowski Says His Relationship 'Escalated Quickly' in the Pandemic: We're 'Really Good'
Article
Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski opens up about how the pandemic made his relationship with boyfriend Kevin Harrington stronger
Inside Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun's Engagement Party at Home in Malibu: See the Photos!
Gallery
Avril Lavigne shares exclusive photos from her and fiancé Mod Sun's engagement party, which they threw at their home on April 19
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Break Silence on Divorce: 'We Go Our Separate Ways with Love in Our Hearts'
Video
"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the former couple tells PEOPLE in a joint statement
Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged to Mod Sun in Paris: 'The Day We Met I Knew You Were the One'
Article
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun began dating while collaborating on her breakup album, Love Sux
Advertisement
See Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Private Relationship Through the Years
Gallery
From their early days of dating to growing their family, the superstar couple has managed to keep their marriage strong through the ups and downs
Behind the Scenes on The Sound of Music, 57 Years Later
Gallery
Memories of the movie seem much less than a half-century away. Here, take a look back at some special moments from the film with stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer
Greek Singer George Perris Reveals He's Gay: 'I'm Relieved, I'm Happy and I'm Proud'
Video
Singer George Perris opens up about coming to terms with his sexuality, his new album No Armor and how George Michael inspired him to live authentically
Maren Morris Says 'I'm Willing to Put My Ass on the Line' to Help Make Country Music More Inclusive
Video
"Circles Around This Town" singer Maren Morris talks using her voice for change in Nashville
Michael Bublé on Referencing Taylor Swift in New Music Video: 'Once a Swiftie, Always a Swiftie'
Video
Michael Bublé opens up about the cinematic nods in his new "I"ll Never Not Love You" music video, his new album Higher and how his family inspires his music
Maren Morris Reveals Husband Ryan Hurd Helped Diagnose Her Postpartum Depression
Video
Country singer Maren Morris reveals how marriage, motherhood and her mental health informed her new album Humble Quest
Billy Joel Says He's 'Not Involved' in Piano Man Biopic: 'No Rights ... Will Be Granted'
Article
A rep for Billy Joel confirms to PEOPLE that the musician "is not involved with" the in-the-works biopic film from Michael Jai White's Jaigantic Studios
Advertisement
Avril Lavigne Was on a 'Break from Men' Before She Met Boyfriend Mod Sun: 'I Followed My Heart'
Video
Avril Lavigne fell in love with rocker Mod Sun while collaborating on her new breakup album, Love Sux
Troye Sivan on Coming Out Before Launching Career: 'I Didn't Want Anyone to Take That Away from Me'
Article
The pop star and actor hopes to fight LGBTQ stigma with his new Paramount+ movie Three Months
Meat Loaf's Wife Announces Upcoming Celebration of Life Service Will Honor Musician's Legacy
Article
"I want it to be a gathering that he would be proud of," said the late rock star's wife Deborah Aday
Troye Sivan Plays a Florida Teen in Paramount+ Coming-of-Age Film Three Months: First Look
Article
The pop star's new film Three Months begins streaming on Paramount+ on Feb. 23
Meat Loaf's Wife Deborah Aday Recalls Love Story with Late Husband: 'He Was My World'
Video
Deborah Aday tells PEOPLE of the musician's death, "The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching"
Meat Loaf's Daughter Amanda Aday Remembers Late Performer: 'When We Were Home, He Was Just Dad'
Video
Amanda Aday tells PEOPLE all about her Grammy-winning father's life as a dad, witnessing him in rock star mode, and their "sweet and funny" final moments together
Diane Warren Counts Meat Loaf Among the 'All-Time Great Artists': 'He Transformed a Song'
Video
"When he sang a song, he acted a song. It wasn't just singing notes and words. He got into character," says the Grammy winner, who collaborated with the late rocker on "Not a Dry Eye in the House"
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com