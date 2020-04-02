Jason Sheeler

"I learned literally a wealth of career knowledge in three hours, just watching a pro take direction,” the double Emmy nominee says about working with the late Chris Farley
Jason Kennedy tells PEOPLE that "it's been really special supporting each other" through the process
When Marc Happel saw yellow ribbons around trees 30 years ago, to honor soldiers fighting in the Gulf War, he thought of his friends and loved ones whose lives had been lost to AIDS
On the season finale of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, the romance novel cover star (and pop culture icon) says there is still a mystery around that day in 1999 in Busch Gardens
PEOPLE in the '90s about auditioning for “all the white shows. I became known as the Black girl on all the white sitcoms”
"I have seen friendships so tested over the years. Like everything, they need to be ever-changing," Curtis tells PEOPLE exclusively of her new podcast
"Qué Rico Fuera" serves as the first single off of Ricky Martin's forthcoming album
Play
"I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter," Sophia Hutchins, who is Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and longtime friend, tells PEOPLE
The singer says he's more comfortable in his own skin than ever before, and credits the love he has at home: "My kids are so comfortable saying 'I love you.' And we celebrate that"
The cover star of PEOPLE's second annual Pride Issue, the King of Latin Pop — back with a new album — says he's "more comfortable in his own skin than ever before"
Bernadette Peters is hosting the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, a virtual animal adoption event on May 23
Since the beginning of the LGBTQ civil rights movement at Stonewall, says Apple CEO Tim Cook, "Black, Brown, and transgender were key leaders in the march toward equality"
Jenner told PEOPLE last year that she's "always been more" on the "economically conservative" side but is "much more progressive" on social issues
The talk show host committed to losing weight after “seeing so many people impacted, health-wise, during the pandemic,” she tells PEOPLE
The 17-year-old megastar has a multi-million-dollar deal with Nickelodeon and says she's never done homework. But she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that she has good days and bad days like other people her age
The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul says that she’s in love and now identifies as pansexual. "My human is my human," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story
Jamie Lee Curtis is a spokesperson for Children's Hospital Los Angeles' sixth annual Make March Matter campaign
The 22-year-old reflects on her past and looks ahead to her future: "I spent a lifetime thinking about the power of language, and what it feels like when that power is withheld from you"
Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and high profile businessman Peter Brant, died on Sunday
We're looking back at how the country icon turned denim and diamonds, sequins and savvy into an indelible style legacy
