Jason Sheeler
Kenan Thompson Reflects on Working with 'Pro' Chris Farley in the '90s and What He Learned from Him
Article
"I learned literally a wealth of career knowledge in three hours, just watching a pro take direction,” the double Emmy nominee says about working with the late Chris Farley
Advertisement
Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs Expecting Baby After IVF Journey That 'Brought Us Even Closer Together'
Article
Jason Kennedy tells PEOPLE that "it's been really special supporting each other" through the process
How the Red 'AIDS Ribbon' Was Born in 1991: Artist Marc Happel Reveals the Amazing True Story
Video
When Marc Happel saw yellow ribbons around trees 30 years ago, to honor soldiers fighting in the Gulf War, he thought of his friends and loved ones whose lives had been lost to AIDS
Fabio Explains What Happened When a Goose Struck Him on a Rollercoaster: 'It Was a Miracle'
Video
On the season finale of the PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, the romance novel cover star (and pop culture icon) says there is still a mystery around that day in 1999 in Busch Gardens
Fabio Reveals What He's Looking for in a Woman: 'I Like Funny' (and Calls Sherri Shepherd 'Sexy')
Article
On the season finale of the PEOPLE in the ’90s podcast, the model and romance cover star talks about his single life and reveals his girlfriend musts
Fabio Alleges Gianni Versace Owed Him Money from a '90s Fragrance Campaign: 'He Wasn't a Very Honest Person'
Article
The model and actor also rehashes his career journey on the season finale of the PEOPLE in the 90s podcast.
King of Romance Fabio Opens Up About Looking For Love — and Staying Sexy — at 62
Article
The ultimate hunk of the '90s Fabio comes out of retirement to speak to PEOPLE about aging, love and romance
The Search for Ultimate '90s Hunk Fabio
Article
Jason Sheeler, the co-host of our PEOPLE in the '90s podcast, had one dream: To secure ultimate '90s icon Fabio as a guest for the show. Did he succeed?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sherri Shepherd on the Lack of Diversity on Friends: 'That Was Hard'
Article
'The actress, who guest-starred on the sitcom, tells the hosts of PEOPLE in the '90s about auditioning for “all the white shows. I became known as the Black girl on all the white sitcoms”
Jamie Lee Curtis Launches Podcast Good Friend with Famous Guests Jennifer Garner and More Stars
Article
"I have seen friendships so tested over the years. Like everything, they need to be ever-changing," Curtis tells PEOPLE exclusively of her new podcast
Ricky Martin Teases New Song 'Qué Rico Fuera' Featuring Paloma Mami: It's 'All About Celebration'
Article
"Qué Rico Fuera" serves as the first single off of Ricky Martin's forthcoming album Play
Ricky Martin Is 'Disappointed' by His Lack of Acting Offers: 'If It's Because I'm Gay, That's Sad'
Video
After his Emmy nomination for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Martin expected to have more acting roles. He's still waiting
Sophia Hutchins Denies Claim She's 'Romantically' Involved with Caitlyn Jenner: 'No Hanky Panky'
Article
"I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter," Sophia Hutchins, who is Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and longtime friend, tells PEOPLE 
Ricky Martin on His 'Romantic' Husband and Having More Kids: 'The Embryos Are Frozen!'
Video
The singer says he's more comfortable in his own skin than ever before, and credits the love he has at home: "My kids are so comfortable saying 'I love you.' And we celebrate that"
Ricky Martin Doesn't Want to Hide Who He Is Anymore: 'I Am a Man with No Secrets'
Video
The cover star of PEOPLE's second annual Pride Issue, the King of Latin Pop — back with a new album — says he's "more comfortable in his own skin than ever before"
Advertisement
Bernadette Peters Says Dogs 'Taught Me About Love' as She Preps for Star-Studded Broadway Barks Event
Article
Bernadette Peters is hosting the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, a virtual animal adoption event on May 23
New Apple Watch Band Expands the Pride Rainbow to Include Black, Latinx, Trans and Nonbinary LGBTQs
Article
Since the beginning of the LGBTQ civil rights movement at Stonewall, says Apple CEO Tim Cook, "Black, Brown, and transgender were key leaders in the march toward equality"
How Caitlyn Jenner Has Described Her Politics as She Launches Campaign for Governor
Video
Jenner told PEOPLE last year that she's "always been more" on the "economically conservative" side but is "much more progressive" on social issues
Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Her 54th Birthday After Losing 20 Lbs.: 'This Is the Best I've Ever Felt'
Article
The talk show host committed to losing weight after “seeing so many people impacted, health-wise, during the pandemic,” she tells PEOPLE
Inside JoJo Siwa's 'Normal' World: 'Of Course I Have Breakdowns — I'm a Teenager'
Video
The 17-year-old megastar has a multi-million-dollar deal with Nickelodeon and says she's never done homework. But she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story that she has good days and bad days like other people her age
JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Coming Out as LGBTQ: 'The First Time That I've Felt So Personally Happy'
Video
The YouTube star and Nickelodeon mogul says that she’s in love and now identifies as pansexual. "My human is my human," she tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Fight to Help Children in Need: ‘There’s Nothing More Powerless Than a Sick Kid’ 
Video
Jamie Lee Curtis is a spokesperson for Children's Hospital Los Angeles' sixth annual Make March Matter campaign
Advertisement
Poet Amanda Gorman Wants to Speak at Another Inauguration - Her Own
Article
The 22-year-old reflects on her past and looks ahead to her future: "I spent a lifetime thinking about the power of language, and what it feels like when that power is withheld from you"
Harry Brant's Close Relationship with Stephanie Seymour: 'His Mom Was His Everything'
Article
Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and high profile businessman Peter Brant, died on Sunday
Dolly Parton's Most Dazzling Style Moments
Gallery
We're looking back at how the country icon turned denim and diamonds, sequins and savvy into an indelible style legacy
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com