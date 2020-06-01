Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Royals
Lifestyle
PeopleTV
Shopping
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Logout
Sweepstakes
Subscribe
Close
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
Celebrities Who Are Related
Did you know Kate Middleton has a Hollywood connection?
Read More
Next
Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
See who's made their debut so far this year
Read More
Next
U.S. Has Over 1.3 Million Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Top 82K: Here's an Updated Map of the Spread
The U.S. surpassed Italy in number of confirmed deaths on April 11
Read More
Next
News
Previous
News
See all News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Human Interest
Entertainment
Previous
Entertainment
See all Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Coronavirus
Royals
Lifestyle
Previous
Lifestyle
See all Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Real Estate
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
Previous
Shopping
Coupons
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Logout
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Share
Jason Duaine Hahn
Human Interest and Sports Reporter, PEOPLE
All Jason Duaine Hahn
11-Year-Old Skateboarder Sky Brown 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Horrific Fall and Hospitalization
11-Year-Old Skateboarder Sky Brown 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Horrific Fall and Hospitalization
Sports
//
an hour ago
Announcer Placed on Leave After Tweeting ‘All Lives Matter’ to NBA Player Demarcus Cousins
Announcer Placed on Leave After Tweeting ‘All Lives Matter’ to NBA Player Demarcus Cousins
Sports
//
5 hours ago
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for George Floyd's Family
Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Offers to Pay Funeral Expenses for George Floyd's Family
uncategorized
//
June 01, 2020
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out Following George Floyd's Death: 'Senseless Murders' Cannot Continue
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out Following George Floyd's Death: 'Senseless Murders' Cannot Continue
Sports
//
June 01, 2020
Missouri Brothers, 6 and 7, Die in Crash After Taking Grandmother’s Car
Missouri Brothers, 6 and 7, Die in Crash After Taking Grandmother’s Car
Human Interest
//
June 01, 2020
Legendary Artist Christo, Known for His Massive Public Artworks, Dead at 84
Legendary Artist Christo, Known for His Massive Public Artworks, Dead at 84
Human Interest
//
June 01, 2020
Monkeys Steal Coronavirus Blood Samples From Lab Assistant in India
Monkeys Steal Coronavirus Blood Samples From Lab Assistant in India
Human Interest
//
May 29, 2020
Colin Kaepernick Defends Protesters After George Floyd's Death, Offers Help with Legal Fees
Colin Kaepernick Defends Protesters After George Floyd's Death, Offers Help with Legal Fees
Sports
//
May 29, 2020
103-Year-Old Grandmother Beats Coronavirus — Then Drinks a Bud Light to Celebrate!
103-Year-Old Grandmother Beats Coronavirus — Then Drinks a Bud Light to Celebrate!
Human Interest
//
May 28, 2020
GoFundMe Set Up By Family of George Floyd Raises More Than $1M: ‘We Continue to Seek Justice’
GoFundMe Set Up By Family of George Floyd Raises More Than $1M: ‘We Continue to Seek Justice’
Human Interest
//
May 28, 2020
Man Claims Wedding Videographer Mocked Him After Refusing His Refund Request After Fiancée's Death in Car Crash
Man Claims Wedding Videographer Mocked Him After Refusing to Give Refund After Fiancée's Death
Human Interest
//
May 28, 2020
Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Will Be Rescheduled to Spring 2021
Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Will Be Rescheduled to Spring 2021
Sports
//
May 28, 2020
Tom Brady Reflects on Lessons Learned from Charity Golf Match: ‘I Should Stick to My Day Job’
Tom Brady Reflects on Lessons Learned from Charity Golf Match: ‘I Should Stick to My Day Job’
Sports
//
May 27, 2020
LeBron James Posts Support of Colin Kaepernick After George Floyd Death: ‘Do You Understand Now?’
LeBron James Posts Support of Colin Kaepernick After George Floyd Death: ‘Do You Understand Now?’
Sports
//
May 27, 2020
Woman Fired After Calling Police on Black Man Who Asked Her to Leash Her Dog
Woman Fired After Calling Police on Black Man Who Asked Her to Leash Her Dog
Human Interest
//
May 26, 2020
Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Birthday With Drive-By Parade in Texas
Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Birthday With Drive-By Parade in Texas
Human Interest
//
May 26, 2020
New York Bus Drivers Arrange 22 School Buses to Spell '2020' in Tribute to Graduating Class
New York Bus Drivers Arrange 22 School Buses to Spell '2020' in Tribute to Graduating Class
Human Interest
//
May 26, 2020
Lakers' Jeanie Buss Says She Has Dreams of Friend Kobe Bryant That Make Her 'Feel Like He’s OK’
Lakers' Jeanie Buss Says She Has Dreams of Friend Kobe Bryant That Make Her 'Feel Like He’s OK’
Sports
//
May 26, 2020
Hungry Rats May Become 'Aggressive' amid COVID-19 Restaurant Shutdowns, CDC Says
Hungry Rats May Become 'Aggressive' amid COVID-19 Restaurant Shutdowns, CDC Says
Human Interest
//
May 25, 2020
Lance Armstrong Not Sure If Doping Caused His Testicular Cancer: 'I Certainly Wouldn't Say No'
Lance Armstrong Not Sure If Doping Caused His Testicular Cancer: 'I Certainly Wouldn't Say No'
Sports
//
May 25, 2020
Washington Nationals Pay Tribute to ‘Baby Shark’ on Their World Series Rings
Washington Nationals Pay Tribute to ‘Baby Shark’ on Their World Series Rings
Sports
//
May 25, 2020
Couple Met on App and Took Third Date to Costa Rica — But Coronavirus Hit and They've Been Stuck
Couple Met on App and Took Third Date to Costa Rica — But Coronavirus Hit and They've Been Stuck
Human Interest
//
May 22, 2020
Vanessa Bryant Shares First Look at Late Husband Kobe's New Novel
Geese Are Never Swans
Vanessa Bryant Shares First Look at Late Husband Kobe's New Novel
Geese Are Never Swans
Sports
//
May 21, 2020
Lindsey Vonn Is Hosting 'Virtual Career Days' to Keep Children Motivated During the Pandemic
Lindsey Vonn Is Hosting 'Virtual Career Days' to Keep Children Motivated During the Pandemic
Sports
//
May 21, 2020
Seoul Soccer Team Hit With Record Fine for Using Sex Dolls in Place of Fans at Stadium
Seoul Soccer Team Hit With Record Fine for Using Sex Dolls in Place of Fans at Stadium
Sports
//
May 21, 2020
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
View image
Jason Duaine Hahn
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.