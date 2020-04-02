Janine Rubenstein

Host, PEOPLE Every Day Podcast
Sherri Shepherd Says She's Ready to Fill the Ellen DeGeneres-Sized 'Void' in Daytime TV 
Article
The comic and soon-to-be daytime talk show host opened up to PEOPLE while partnering with Ford at Essence Festival in New Orleans
Tamron Hall on Her Second Emmy Win and Advice for New Daytime Host Sherri Shepherd: 'Know Your Intention'
Article
The talk show host attended Essence Fest and opened up to PEOPLE about her award-winning show
KeKe Palmer Prefers Nope Costar Daniel Kaluuya's Natural Accent: 'I Really See the Way You Are'
Article
The actress partnered with McDonald's at Essence Fest and tells PEOPLE about her upcoming horror film
Black-ish's Jenifer Lewis Planning Nationwide Protest for Abortion Rights: 'Shut It Down!'
Article
Lewis attends Essence Fest to celebrate the announcement of Disney’s upcoming Princess and the Frog attraction
Here's What You Didn't See at the BET Awards 2022, from Post-Show Dinners to Backstage Hugs
Video
The post-show place to be was the Los Angeles hotspot Craig's for stars like Lizzo and Bruno Mars
Taraji P. Henson Reveals She's 'Seriously Considering' Moving Abroad: 'You Get Tired of Fighting'
Article
The award-winning actress returns as host of the BET Awards on June 26 and stars in Minions: The Rise of Gru, out July 1
Bobby Brown's Wife Alicia Doesn't Focus on His Past: 'Bobby and Whitney Were Their Time — I'm the Yin to His Yang'
Video
The couple of nearly 10 years share their love story ahead of new A&E reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, out May 31
Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Had Stayed Together
Article
“I think we could have helped each other out,” Brown says of late ex-wife Whitney Houston in his upcoming new documentary
Bobby Brown Says Being Molested by a Priest Changed the Course of His Life: 'It Was the Reason I Abused Myself'
Video
"That really, really bothered me as a child, and as a grown adult," Brown tells PEOPLE of being touched inappropriately before fighting back
Bobby Brown Sees Late Children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. in His Dreams: 'They're Always Together'
Video
In an emotional interview, the singer opens up to PEOPLE about grieving the loss of his two children — and finding new purpose after their deaths
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Grammys: PDA, a Dream Harry Styles Collab and More
Video
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Lionel Richie on Coming 'Close' to a 'Nervous Breakdown' After Nearly Losing His Voice
Video
The hit singer recalls how undergoing multiple throat surgeries nearly pushed him to the brink
Lionel Richie Reflects on Adopting Daughter Nicole with First Wife Brenda Harvey: 'She Was a Godsend'
Video
Richie opens up about fame and fatherhood in this week’s issue of PEOPLE honoring Black History Month
Lionel Richie on Becoming a Legend Despite Critics Who Questioned His 'Blackness'
Video
Richie opens up about his Tuskegee upbringing and surviving Hollywood in this week's issue honoring Black History Month
Amanda Gorman Talks Simone Biles and New Book: It's 'Powerful' to Claim 'Your Vulnerability'
Article
Amanda Gorman talks to PEOPLE about her new book of poetry and meeting Simone Biles
Pressure Is 'Heightened' on China to Answer for Missing Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Whereabouts
Article
The Athletic reporter Kavitha Davidson spoke to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about the disappearance of Peng Shuai after the tennis star accused a government official of sexual assault
Will Smith Once Contemplated Killing His Father to 'Avenge' His Mother: Read Excerpt from His Memoir
Article
Will Smith's powerful new memoir Will is excerpted exclusively in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Will Smith Gets Candid About His Biggest Regrets as a Dad: 'My Heart Shattered'
Article
Will Smith's powerful memoir Will is exclusively excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Will Smith Says He 'Fell in Love' with Stockard Channing During His First Marriage in New Memoir
Video
Will Smith's powerful new memoir Will is excerpted in this week's issue of PEOPLE
Common Talks Never Have I Ever and Being a Tony Award Shy of an EGOT
Video
On the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day, the Never Have I Ever star shared his goals for the future
Common 'Evolved' Into the Man He Is Now with Tiffany Haddish: 'I Listen to What She Has to Say'
Video
On the latest episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Never Have I Ever star opens up about life with girlfriend Tiffany Haddish
Kanye West and Irina Shayk Are 'Very Much Still Dating' — and Model Is 'Upset' at Split Rumors: Source
Video
“Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye [cooling off]," a source tells PEOPLE about the couple
Tamar Braxton on the 'Work' She's Doing to Heal from Trauma: 'I Chose to Change My Life'
Video
In one of this week’s cover stories, Tamar Braxton tackles her childhood trauma and her desire to focus on becoming her best self
Tamar Braxton on Life After Surviving a Suicide Attempt: 'Dedicated to Being the Best Mom I Can Be'
Video
Tamar Braxton opens up about how she’s prioritizing her son and her health in one of this week’s cover stories
Rosario Dawson on Moving In with Cory Booker: It's a 'New Chapter in My Life'
Article
Rosario Dawson talks to PEOPLE about moving in with Sen. Cory Booker, and opens up about the "amazing" road trip she took with her father to start her new life in New Jersey
