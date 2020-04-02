James Hibberd

James is the TV News Editor for EW.com
Double Dose of Live! Rent and A Christmas Story Becoming Fox's Next Live TV Musicals
Article
Fox made the live TV musical announcements just hours apart from one another on Friday
Jesus Christ Superstar Is NBC's Next Live Musical
Video
Jesus Christ Superstar was originally a hit concept album that made its way to the Broadway musical stage in 1971
American Idol Return Near Deal at ABC
Article
The broadcaster is close to locking down the reality competition series to launch next spring
Summer Is Coming! Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed
Article
During a Facebook Live event on Thursday, the cable network revealed that the Emmy-winning fantasy hit will return this summer
Pro Surfer Anastasia Ashley Got Thousands of Bug Bites on Naked and Afraid: See the Photo
Article
Naked and Afraid returns to Discovery on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
Matthew Broderick Joins Katrina: American Crime Story — Which Controversial Real-World Figure Will He Play?
Article
Katrina: American Crime Story is expected to air in 2018
Milo Yiannopoulos Spars With Bill Maher, Attacks Female Comics
Article
"The Democrats are the party of Lena Dunham," Yiannopoulos said
J.K. Rowling Responds to Fans Burning Harry Potter Books
Article
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted "Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think"
Stephen Colbert Announced as 2017 Emmys Host, Kicks Off Gig with a Trump Dig
Video
The primetime Emmys will be broadcast Sept. 17 live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Did Donald Trump Accidentally Quote Bane During Inauguration Speech?
Article
The 45th U.S. president pledged that power is now being given "back to you, the people" during his inauguration speech on Friday
Jude Law Reacts to Those Viral Young Pope Memes
Article
The OA Star, Producer Discuss That Puzzling Ending
Article
The OA is currently streaming on Netflix
Star Trek: Discovery Casts Three New Stars — Including the Franchise's First Openly Gay Character
Article
Discovery will launch in May 2017 on CBS Access
See Miley Cyrus in Long-Awaited Trailer for Woody Allen's New Amazon Series
Article
Get your first extended glimpse at Woody Allen's first-ever TV show
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke on Her Epic Nude Scene: 'That Ain't No Body Double!'
Article
"Taking off my clothes is not the easiest thing, but with the magic of the effects, I don't have to do a season 1 and go on a cliff and do it," Clarke revealed
Nathan Fillion Breaks Silence on Stana Katic's Castle Departure
Article
Tamala Jones will also leave the series, which still awaits its renewal fate from ABC
See 5 of the 6 Friends Cast Reunite in First Official Shots from NBC's James Burrows Tribute
Article
The stars are honoring veteran TV director James Burrows
Which Friends Star Won't Be There for You at NBC's Reunion?
Article
Friends Reunion Coming to NBC in February
Article
The special is a tribute to iconic sitcom director James Burrows
Scandal Abortion Shock: ABC Hit Slams Planned Parenthood Defunding
Article
Scandal's midseason finale was an instantly controversial episode
Sexy Seamstress! Check Out Nikki Reed as Betsy Ross in Sleepy Hollow
Article
Nikki Reed plays Betsy Ross, the woman behind the American flag (and a love interest to Ichabod Crane), in season 3
Game of Thrones Recap: 'The Dance of Dragons'
Article
The best, and worst, of times ....
Game of Thrones Recap: 'Hardhome'
Article
White Walkers attack as Tyrion and Dany out-awesome each other
Game of Thrones Recap: 'The Gift'
Article
Two icons meet, Sansa suffers and Cersei's luck changes
Game of Thrones Recap: 'Kill the Boy'
Article
Dany's getting married (again!) as Sansa meets her psycho new family
