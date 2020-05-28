Top Navigation
Jackie Fields
Senior Style & Beauty Editor, PEOPLE
All Jackie Fields
Sharon Osbourne on Going Platinum After 18 Years as a Redhead: 'It's Just So Freeing'
Sharon Osbourne on Going Platinum After 18 Years as a Redhead: 'It's Just So Freeing'
Style
//
May 28, 2020
All About Bebe Rexha's Nail Collection with SinfulColors: 'They're a True Reflection of My Style'
All About Bebe Rexha's Nail Collection with SinfulColors: 'They're a True Reflection of My Style'
Style
//
June 01, 2020
How
The Talk
Co-Hosts Do Their Own Glam for At-Home Filming
How
The Talk
Co-Hosts Do Their Own Glam for At-Home Filming
Style
//
May 19, 2020
Watch Jennifer Garner Style Her Hair Herself for the 'First Time'
Watch Jennifer Garner Style Her Hair Herself for the 'First Time'
Style
//
May 18, 2020
Lucy Hale Is the New Face of Almay! All About Her 'Less Is More' Approach to Beauty
Lucy Hale Is the New Face of Almay! All About Her 'Less Is More' Approach to Beauty
Style
//
May 12, 2020
Eva Longoria Box Dyes Her Hair in New L'Oréal Paris Commercial: 'It's Easy'
Eva Longoria Box Dyes Her Hair in New L'Oréal Paris Commercial: 'It's Easy'
Style
//
May 01, 2020
The Best Beauty Launches of 2020
The Best Beauty Launches of 2020
Style
//
May 01, 2020
The Best Drugstore Moisturizers, According to Pros
The Best Drugstore Moisturizers, According to Pros
Style
//
February 26, 2020
Simone Biles Teams with SK-II to End Beauty Competition: 'It's an Important Conversation to Have'
Simone Biles Teams with SK-II to End Beauty Competition: 'It's an Important Conversation to Have'
Style
//
February 14, 2020
Inside Gal Gadot's Transformation Into a 'Rock Princess' for the 2020 Oscars
Inside Gal Gadot's Transformation Into a 'Rock Princess' for the 2020 Oscars
Style
//
February 12, 2020
Julianne Moore Reflects on Her Wardrobe Mishap at 2015 Oscars
Julianne Moore Reflects on Her Wardrobe Mishap at 2015 Oscars
Style
//
February 07, 2020
The Best Drugstore Mascaras, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
The Best Drugstore Mascaras, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Style
//
February 06, 2020
Kacey Musgrave's 'Slow Burn' Candle, Plus More Celebrity Beauty Launches
Upgrade Your Vanity with These Celebrity Beauty Launches
Style
//
February 12, 2020
All About Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Beauty Look — and the Special Meaning Behind It
All About Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Beauty Look — and the Special Meaning Behind It
Style
//
February 03, 2020
SAG-sational! Inside the 2020 SAG Awards Beauty Prep of Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron and More
SAG-sational! Inside the 2020 SAG Awards Beauty Prep of Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron and More
Style
//
January 20, 2020
How to Get Lupita Nyong'o's Critics' Choice Awards Makeup — Straight from Her Pro
How to Get Lupita Nyong'o's Critics' Choice Awards Makeup — Straight from Her Pro
Style
//
January 13, 2020
The 8 Beauty Products Taraji P. Henson Can't Live Without
The 8 Beauty Products Taraji P. Henson Can't Live Without
Style
//
January 13, 2020
Taraji P. Henson Launches Hair Care: 'If I Didn't Go Into Acting, I Would've Been a Cosmetologist'
Taraji P. Henson Launches Hair Care: 'If I Didn't Go Into Acting, I Would've Been a Cosmetologist'
Style
//
January 10, 2020
Ready, Set, Glow! How the Stars Got Glam for the Golden Globes
Ready, Set, Glow! How the Stars Got Glam for the Golden Globes
Style
//
January 28, 2020
9 Ways to Get Your Most Radiant Skin, Ever
9 Ways to Get Your Most Radiant Skin, Ever
Style
//
December 24, 2019
The Best In-Flight Beauty Products, According to a Dermatologist
The Best In-Flight Beauty Products, According to a Dermatologist
Style
//
December 23, 2019
9 Easy Ways to De-Stress During the Holidays
9 Easy Ways to De-Stress During the Holidays
Style
//
December 23, 2019
8 Brilliant Ways to Spill-Proof Your Travel Beauty Bag
8 Brilliant Ways to Spill-Proof Your Travel Beauty Bag
Style
//
December 16, 2019
How Ciara Pulled Off 9 Beauty Looks While Hosting the 2019 AMAs: 'She Applies Her Own Lip!'
How Ciara Pulled Off 9 Beauty Looks While Hosting the 2019 AMAs: 'She Applies Her Own Lip!'
Style
//
November 26, 2019
The Best New Beauty Products of 2019
The Best New Beauty Products of 2019
Style
//
February 27, 2020
