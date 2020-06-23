J Balvin

These Quick-Dry Leggings Are ‘Ideal for Working Out,’ and They’re Only $17 Right Now

Get them at Amazon’s Big Style Sale
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Step Out in L.A., Plus Tracy Morgan, Chris Pratt and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Britney Spears Wears a Bikini and a Face Mask on a Beach Date with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

"All you need is love and the beach," the pop star wrote on Instagram
Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Explain Their Commitment Rings: 'We're in This for the Long Haul'

"There's no going back," Dean Unglert said
Ben Higgins Apologizes to Bachelor 'Villain' Olivia Caridi for His 'Lack of Wisdom and Maturity'

Looking back on her stint as a contestant in 2016, Olivia Caridi recalled some of the "ruthless" comments made about her physical appearance by the other women
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos That Son Reign, 5, Took of Her During Family Trip to Wyoming

"Reign’s perspective," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram, crediting her son's photography skills in the post
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are on Sale for $33

This limited-time deal is going to move fast
Arnold Schwarzenegger Spends Father’s Day on a Bike Ride with Girlfriend Heather Milligan

The actor and former California governor has gone on several bike rides during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Steve Bing, Film Producer and Elizabeth Hurley's Ex, Dead at 55

Charlize Theron Denies She Was Engaged to Sean Penn: 'I Was Never Going to Marry Him'

Trump Campaign Now Reports 8 Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 Since Saturday's Rally

This Oil-Fighting Roller Was Sold Out for Weeks — but It’s Finally Back

Mark Ruffalo Introduces Fans to Kitten Biscotti: 'Spending Quality Time with One of My New Friends'

In addition to being a cat dad, Mark Ruffalo is a proud father to son Keen, 19, and daughters Bella, 15, and Odette, 12

Reese Witherspoon Celebrated Father's Day with Sweet Shout-Outs to Her Husband and Her Dad

Movies // 12 hours ago
Chewy’s Huge Summer Sale Has So Many Good Deals on Pet Toys, Treats, and Food

Pets // 12 hours ago
Jessica Mulroney's Husband Steps Down from CTV's ETalk to 'Create Space for a New Perspective'

Royals // 12 hours ago
American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says He's 'Home Recovering'

Country // 11 hours ago
Pings from Cell Phone of Lori Vallow's Late Brother Led Authorities to Remains of Her Children

Crime // 12 hours ago
Brad Paisley to Headline Live from the Drive-in Concerts with Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Nelly

Country // 12 hours ago
Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback of Mark Consuelos Teaching Daughter Lola and Son Joaquin How to Shave

Parents // 13 hours ago
The White House Doesn't Want You to Read This Book by Trump's Ex-National Security Adviser

Politics // 12 hours ago
WATCH: Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Shows Off Her Family Home Where She Tied the Knot!

Home // 13 hours ago
NASCAR Drivers Rally Around Bubba Wallace in Powerful Display of Support a Day After Noose Was Found in His Garage

Sports // 13 hours ago
Quibi Show Staff Was One of NYC's First Coronavirus Clusters, with 16 Members Testing Positive

Health // 13 hours ago
Black Lives Matter Protests Do Not Appear to Have Caused a Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Health // 13 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston Flashes Her '11 11' Wrist Tattoo During Chat with Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow

Style // 13 hours ago
Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Was 'More Alert' During Hospital Visit on Father's Day

Theater // 13 hours ago
Officers of Color Were Barred from Guarding Derek Chauvin's Jail Cell, Complaint Alleges

Crime // 13 hours ago
China's Yulin Dog Meat Festival Opens Despite Country's Moves Away from the Dog Meat Trade

Pets // 13 hours ago
HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens a New Home Store and Wine Bar — See the Photos!

Home // 13 hours ago
Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's First Joint Video Call Highlights Special Cause

Royals // 14 hours ago
Paris Hilton Jets to the Hamptons for Romantic Getaway with Boyfriend Carter Reum

Style // 13 hours ago
Country Star Split: Carly Pearce Files for Divorce from Michael Ray After Less Than a Year of Marriage

Country // 13 hours ago
SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Skips Theaters to Launch On Demand and CBS All Access

Movies // 14 hours ago
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Deny Anonymous ‘False Stories’ About the Cast on Twitter

TV // 14 hours ago
Brett Favre Says Colin Kaepernick Will Be Treated as a 'Hero' Like Pat Tillman

Sports // 14 hours ago
Kelly Rowland Recalls Emotional Day She Reconnected with Estranged Biological Father

Music // 14 hours ago
NYPD Officer Suspended After 'Disturbing Apparent Chokehold'

Crime // 14 hours ago
