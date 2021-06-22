Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Latest from Ingrid Vasquez
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation's "The Boss Baby: Family Business" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of 'Big Sis' Carmen Giving Baby Ilaria a Foot Massage During Bath Time
American Kennel Club Trick Dog winners
Meet Maddie the Little Terrier Who Left Judges Spellbound to Win the AKC's Trick Dog Competition
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kylie Jenner attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Baby No. 2 with Travis Scott — and He's Wearing Sneakers!
Kelsie Hunt gives health update
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says She's 'Completely Healthy' 1 Year Since Brain Surgery: 'I Have Learned So Much'
Nick Viall
Nick Viall Shares His Biggest Dating Mistake: I Prioritized 'My Ego Over My Heart'
Ken Jennings
'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
Kim Kardashian sightseeing with North
Kim Kardashian Takes North West Sightseeing in Italy After Milan Fashion Week