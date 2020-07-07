Hanna Flanagan

Style + Beauty Assistant, PEOPLE

LuAnn de Lesseps Shares Her Secrets to Flawless Skin at 55, Including 'Green Juices Every Morning!'

The Real Housewives of New York star filmed a video showing PEOPLE how to use the skincare survival kit she curated in partnership with beauty brand Sonäge, available now on sonage.com
Chris Rock Gets First Tattoo at Age 55 Alongside His Teenage Daughter

The comedian opted for a a Basquiat crown on his right shoulder
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne Attend Black Lives Matter Protest Together in Los Angeles

A source previously told PEOPLE that Cara Delevingne had been spending time with friends including Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley following her split from Ashley Benson
Serena Williams Says Daughter, 2½, Is Already a Fashionista: 'She's Currently Wearing Heels'

"She dresses me and her father," Serena Williams tells PEOPLE of her daughter Olympia, who turns 3 in September
Demi Moore Debuts Platinum Blonde, Shoulder-Length Hair for Upcoming Brave New World Role

"Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn’t know I needed," Demi Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, wrote on Instagram
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Are the New Faces of Hollister! Go Behind-the-Scenes of Their First Campaign

The TikTok stars shared mirror selfies and wardrobe fitting pics from their upcoming back-to-school campaign
See Below Deck Star Ciara Duggan's Colorful, Multi-Stone Engagement Ring from Paget Berry

"I did a thing," Paget Berry wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the engagement
Watch Sisters Jinger and Jana Duggar Go Shopping on Rodeo Drive at Famous Pretty Woman Boutique

And the whole family is surprised to hear about Jinger Duggar's expensive purchase!
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sneaky Video of John Legend Showering — See the Cheeky Snap!

Sports Illustrated Unveils 2020 Swimsuit Issue Starring Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo

Diane Kruger Shows Off Sexy Cutout One-Piece from Model Helena Christensen's Swimsuit Line

Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model to Appear in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Serena Williams' New Jewelry Collection Is Inspired by Her 4 Consecutive Grand Slam Wins in 2015

The Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable capsule collection is available to shop now with all net proceeds benefiting Black-owned businesses via Opportunity Fund

Lizzo Models and Twerks in Sexy Poolside Snaps Wearing a Pink Tie-Dye Swimsuit

Style // July 07, 2020
Kylie Jenner Poses in a Sexy Cutout Mini Dress for Scenic Photo Shoot During Her Desert Vacation

Style // July 07, 2020
Brooke Shields Says Working Out Is a 'Daily Struggle' But Wanting to Eat and Drink Is 'Very Real'

Style // July 06, 2020
Drag Queen Miss Fame Is Bringing Her Luxury Beauty Brand to Amazon

Style // July 06, 2020
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Sweetly Wish Son Presley a Happy 21st Birthday on Instagram

Style // July 02, 2020
Michelle Pfeiffer Has a Very Relatable Makeup Mishap in New Instagram Selfie

Style // July 02, 2020
Paris Hilton Wears High-Shine Rainbow Face Mask While Out with Boyfriend Carter Reum

Style // July 02, 2020
TikTok Star Sissy Sheridan Claims Her Face Mask Was Pierced to Her Ear: 'It Hurt So Bad'

Style // July 01, 2020
An In-Depth Timeline of YouTuber Tati Westbrook's Explosive Feud with Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson

Style // July 01, 2020
Dan Levy's Ralph Lauren Pride Photo Shoot Was All Virtual: 'I'm Terrible with Technology!'

Style // June 29, 2020
All the Must-See Outfits from the 2020 BET Awards

Style // June 29, 2020
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She's Back to Brown Hair: 'I Need Something a Little Different'

Style // July 07, 2020
Something Navy Blogger Arielle Charnas Suffers an Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Just Wasn't Meant to Be'

Parents // June 25, 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Wear Matching Halter Tops on the Same Day in Sexy Instagram Snaps

Style // July 03, 2020
Jennifer Aniston's '11 11' Wrist Tattoo Has a Sentimental Meaning: 'She's Very Spiritual'

Style // June 25, 2020
Savannah Guthrie Defends Her On-Air Hairstyle After Critic Calls It 'Distracting' and 'Unkempt'

Style // June 25, 2020
Paris Fashion Week to Resume with In-Person Shows This September

Style // June 24, 2020
Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Wear Printed String Bikinis on Board a Yacht in Italy

Style // June 24, 2020
Kaia Gerber Debuts Her First Major Hair Change with New Platinum Blonde Locks

Style // June 23, 2020
Jennifer Aniston Flashes Her '11 11' Wrist Tattoo During Chat with Friends Co-Star Lisa Kudrow

Style // June 23, 2020
Post Malone Debuts New Skull Tattoo and Buzz Cut as He Tells Fans to 'Spread Your Heart'

Style // June 22, 2020
Model Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary with Romantic Beach Picnic

Style // June 18, 2020
Kristin Cavallari Steps Out in Black Mini Skirt and Corset Top 2 Months After Jay Cutler Split

Style // June 18, 2020
Supermodel Beverly Johnson Calls Out Racism in the Fashion Industry: 'We Need a Seat at the Table'

Style // June 18, 2020
Watch Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Search for Her Dream Gown on New Say Yes to the Dress

Style // June 18, 2020
