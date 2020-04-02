Greta Bjornson

Digital News Writer, PEOPLE
Chrishell Stause Reveals New Beau Jason Oppenheim Was the One Who Sent Her Dozens of Birthday Bouquets
Article
The Selling Sunset realtor recently went Instagram official with her co-star and boss while on vacation in Italy
Advertisement
Jordan Chiles Says Simone Biles 'Seems a Lot Better' but Is Taking Things 'Day by Day'
Article
Jordan Chiles said on Thursday that Biles seems to be back to her "normal self" after previously dropping out of the individual all-around competition and team final
Ashanti Celebrates '33 Days' of Hard Work in the Gym with Bikini Video and French Fries
Article
"When u been in the gym 33 days and you're eating fries tonight!!!," the Grammy winner said
Kourtney Kardashian Glows in White Thong Bikini During Evening Swim
Article
Kourtney Kardashian's two-piece suit glowed in the dark during the dip
Why One Texas Family Is Moving to Escape the State's Anti-Trans Bills: 'A Terrible Way to Live'
Article
Camille Rey, her trans son Leon, 8, and their family are moving to Maryland to escape a spate of anti-trans laws in their home state, she told The Daily Beast
Frozen Honey Is the Easiest (and Sweetest) Food Trend on TikTok
Article
TikTok's latest viral trend is too simple not to test out for yourself
History Made! US Women's Team Wins First Gold Medal in 3-on-3 Basketball Olympic Debut
Article
Team USA took home the gold, beating Russia Wednesday evening at Tokyo's Aomi Urban Sports Park
Vanessa Williams Poses in White Swimsuit: 'Are We Doing Bikini Shots in Our Early 50s?' 
Article
Vanessa Williams sent her famous friends and followers into a frenzy with the seaside snap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Actor Rick Aiello, Son of Danny Aiello, Dead at 65
Article
Rick Aiello died Monday following a battle with pancreatic cancer
Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong to Lead Stand Up To Cancer Telecast
Video
The seventh biennial Stand Up To Cancer telecast will air commercial-free on Aug. 21
Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'
Article
Gov. Kay Ivey warned that anyone pushing vaccine conspiracy theories is "causing great harm to people"
Popeyes Donates 1 Million Nuggets from Their Competitors to End Chicken Wars: 'We Come in Piece'
Article
The fried chicken chain is buying and donating the cash equivalent of one million nuggets as they launch their latest menu item
Wentworth Miller Reveals Autism Diagnosis: 'This Isn't Something I'd Change'
Article
Actor Wentworth Miller shared that he was diagnosed with autism last year, telling his followers, "being autistic is central to who I am"
April Love Geary Claps Back at Criticism for Bikini Photo
Article
April Love Geary shut down an Instagram follower who complained about her "sexy" bikini snap
Matt Damon Says His Daughter Only Watches His Films with 'Terrible' Reviews: 'She's Looking for Ammunition'
Article
Matt Damon said his daughter Isabella is "one of the funniest people" he's ever met.
Advertisement
Savannah Guthrie Gets a Giant Cotton Candy Stuck to Her Hand on Air While Reporting from Tokyo
Article
Savannah Guthrie found herself in a sticky situation while reporting live from Tokyo during the Summer Olympics
'Creamy Lemonade' Is Taking Over TikTok — Here's How It's Done
Article
"It's a simple twist to an old time classic," says TikTok star Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie
Chase Kalisz 'Thrilled' About Winning Team USA's First Gold Medal in Tokyo: 'Still Trying to Process It'
Article
Chase Kalisz took home the gold in Sunday's men's 400m individual medley
Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Boy
Article
Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella got engaged in June 2017, and married in November 2018 in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony
Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora Welcome Baby Isaiah: 'The World Is Yours Son'
Video
As her due date neared, Christina Milian celebrated the arrival of her son with a Jan. 4 baby shower in Westwood Village, California
Jersey Shore's Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Start Over in New Home — See Their Hyper-Organized Pantry
Video
After a difficult year, the couple are making a fresh start in a new home
Kanye West Drops His Latest Sunday Service Album, Jesus Is Born, on Christmas Day
Article
The rapper's tenth studio album comes just two months after his Jesus Is King release in October
Advertisement
Nothing Left to Binge? Let These 15 Podcasts About TV Shows Fill the Void
Article
Continue the entertainment with these podcasts about the making of TV shows, from classics like Seinfeld to Netflix favorites like The Crown
Orange Is the New Black's Julie Lake Welcomes Son Miles Joseph: 'Everything Is Better Now'
Video
"I gained 60lbs and threw up the entire time, but now I'm loving every minute with my magical little dude," Julie Lake wrote on Instagram
See Inside Gloria Gaynor's Home - Fully Decorated for the Holidays!
Article
The singer opts for cooler tones to create an "atmosphere of peace and joy" this holiday season
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com