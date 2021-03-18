Glenn Garner

Whataburger Paid Over $90 Million in Bonuses to Employees for Working During Pandemic and Winter Storms
The Texas-based fast food chain issued more than $90 million in bonuses to their employees to show appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic and last month's unprecedented winter storm
