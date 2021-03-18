Glenn Garner

Digital News Writer, PEOPLE
Whataburger Paid Over $90 Million in Bonuses to Employees for Working During Pandemic and Winter Storms
Article
The Texas-based fast food chain issued more than $90 million in bonuses to their employees to show appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic and last month's unprecedented winter storm
Elizabeth Banks 'Thrilled' as Lil Nas X Appears to Channel Her Hunger Games Character in 'Montero' Video
Article
Banks posted a photo of herself Tuesday in costume as Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games, next to one of Lil Nas X in a similar look for his "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" music video
Restaurateur Who Fought Katy Perry In Court Over L.A. Convent Lists Another One for $40 Million
Article
Dana Hollister, who faced off with the pop star over a religious building in Echo Park, is now listing the landmark Paramour Estate in Silver Lake, which she bought in 1998 for $2.25 million
Jazz Jennings Recounts Being Barred from Soccer as a Child Amid New Bills Targeting Trans Kids
Article
"The ban made me feel excluded, had no merit and negatively affected me and my family," the reality star and activist tweeted, urging her followers to speak up about the issue
Eva Mendes Gets 'Head-to-Toe' Makeover from Her Daughters: 'When in Doubt, Be Their Canvas'
Article
Mendes took to Instagram with her latest makeover, after serving as her daughters' "canvas" a few times during lockdown
Robert Irwin Takes Late Dad Steve's Truck for 'First Solo Drive' to Visit Newborn Niece Grace
Article
Bindi Irwin welcomed her first child — daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell — with husband Chandler Powell on Thursday
Ashley Tisdale Sells Los Feliz Villa for $5.8M After Welcoming Her First Baby — See the Photos!
Article
Tisdale previously dropped just under $5 million on a new Mediterranean-style home in the Hollywood Hills in January
Natalie Portman Surprise DMed Abby Wambach to Offer Shares in Female Majority-Owned Women's Soccer Team
Article
"Before she finished the sentence, I was like, 'Yes, I'm a part of it. Don't take it back, Natalie Portman," Wambach recalled on the podcast The Artist and the Athlete with Lindsay Czarniak
Suitcase Filled with 185 Live Baby Tortoises Wrapped in Plastic Discovered at Galápagos Airport
Article
Officials discovered the reptiles after x-ray machines detected irregularities in a red suitcase, which had previously been said to be carrying souvenirs.
Demi Lovato Says She Wants to Adopt: 'I Can't Really See Myself Even Getting Pregnant'
Article
"I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now," she said during Saturday's episode of the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience
Colorado Meatpacking Plant Worker Dies After Being Hit by Equipment and Falling
Article
The same facility was fined more than $15,000 on charges that they failed to protect their workers from COVID, after a large outbreak in which six employees died. They have contested these violations
Sebastian Stan Won't Play Luke Skywalker Unless Mark Hamill 'Personally' Calls Him to Approve
Article
That shouldn't be a problem, as Hamill appears to be most invested in the fantasy casting campaign, writing, "Sebastian doesn't need my stamp of approval!"
California Ice Cream Shop Thanks 'Very Generous' Customer Who Left $1,000 Tip: 'What a Year'
Article
According to the post on Fentons Creamery's Facebook, the gratuity came with a receipt for a $63.31 order, on which the customer wrote "stay well" with a smiley face
Serena Williams Admits That Marriage with Husband Alexis Ohanian 'Is Not Bliss' Without Work
Video
The athlete and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017 during a ceremony in New Orleans
Amy Schumer Continues the COVID Cutout Trend as She Wears Her 'Fanciest Dress' to Get Vaccine
Article
The Emmy Award winner got her first dose Saturday in style, sporting a gold sequin number, which featured a convenient shoulder cutout for the shot
Ohio Official Shows Military Scars to Call Out Anti-Asian Violence: 'Is This Patriot Enough?'
Article
"People question my patriotism, that I don't look American enough. I want to show you something," said Lee Wong, who served 20 years as an active duty member of the Army
Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Missy Elliott Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Their 'Lady Marmalade' Collab
Article
The iconic collaboration, which is a cover of the 1974 track by Patti LaBelle's girl group Labelle, was the first single on the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001
Lil Nas X Responds to Backlash Over 'Twerking on a CGI Satan' in 'Montero' Music Video
Article
"I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children," Lil Nas X said
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Double Date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Vegas
Video
Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly have collaborated on several occasions, most recently for the latter's fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall
SNL's Bowen Yang Says 'Fuel Up, Do More' to Combat Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
Article
The Nora from Queens actor was referencing the 75-year-old Asian-American woman named Xiao Zhen Xie, who used a wooden board to fight back after she was punched by a white man
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Are '1000% Obsessed with' Newborn Son Mauz as They Share First Photos
Article
"I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me," Frankie Muniz said
90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child
Article
"We can't believe we're doing it again!" said Alexei and Loren, who announced their second pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE
Why Ellie Goulding Waited Until She Was '30 Weeks Pregnant' to Announce Her Baby News
Article
"Just a few more weeks to go. And then I will be a mum... It still feels strange to say those words out loud," said Ellie Goulding, who turns to friends Princess Eugenie and Katy Perry for advice
Dan Levy Sets Record Straight on That SNL Dressing Room Note Trend — and Who Inspired Him to Do It
Article
Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page and Nick Jonas continued leaving notes to one another to wish them luck on their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts
Mariah Carey Receives Loving Birthday Tributes from Her Boyfriend and Celeb Pals: 'Happy Anniversary'
Article
"Today is my favorite day," Bryan Tanaka wrote in a sweet birthday tribute
