gilliantellingblog
How Do Movies Like La La Land Get Their Soundtracks? A Music Producer Explains
Article
An executive music producer explains how films get their spectacular soundtracks
By gilliantellingblog
See Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Paul Feig Pitch Their New Movie to Studio Execs in Hilarious Spoof
Video
A Simple Favor, the new movie starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively and directed by Paul Feig comes out next Friday, Sept. 14th.
By gilliantellingblog
See Jim Carrey (with Long Hair!) as He Prepares His Return to TV
Video
This fall, the actor, painter, and screenwriter will make his first return to the small after screening Showtime's Kidding
By gilliantellingblog
Inside West Wing Star Dulé Hill's Dream Wedding to Jazmyn Simon
Video
The couple first met on the set of Ballers
By gilliantellingblog
We Tried It: Madonna's $600 Facial With Her New MDNA Skincare Line
Video
Here's what happened.
By gilliantellingblog
Jane Krakowski Says She 'Never Felt Pressure from Hollywood to Be Thin' but Has Her Own Motivation for Staying Fit
Video
Jane Krakowski doesn't feel pressure to be thin, "but maybe that's because I tend to be in more comedy," she says
By gilliantellingblog
How Wilson Cruz's Coming Out Story Mirrored His My So-Called Life Character's — and His Advice for Gay Youth
Article
He credits Ricky Vasquez, his My So Called Life character, with changing everything.
By gilliantellingblog
Why Game of Thrones Won't Be at the 2017 Emmys
Video
The HBO fan favorite has been nominated for 110 awards over the past seven years and has taken home 38 of them — including two for outstanding supporting actor for Peter Dinklage
By gilliantellingblog
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com