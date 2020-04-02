Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.
Brian Austin Green Says His Sons Are 'Super Excited' for His and Sharna Burgess' Baby on the Way
Brian Austin Green tells PEOPLE his sons are "counting down the days" until the arrival of his new baby boy with Sharna Burgess
See All the Photos from Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Baby Shower with Family and Friends
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, who are expecting their first child together in July, celebrated their baby boy on the way over the weekend with a baby shower surrounded by all their closest family and friends. The couple enjoyed their special day at The Vallavanda Manor in Santa Rosa Valley, California — and PEOPLE has an exclusive inside look at the big event!
Chris Pratt Praises Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Amazing Maternal Instincts' with New Baby
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second baby together, daughter Eloise, last month
Pete Wentz's Sons Bronx, 13, and Saint, 7, Look All Grown Up at Jurassic World: Dominion Premiere
Pete Wentz shares son Bronx, 13, with ex Ashlee Simpson Ross and son Saint Lazslo, 7, plus 4-year-old daughter Marvel Jane with his wife Meagan Camper
Joshua Jackson Stops Interview to Say Hello to Daughter: 'First Time She's Watching Me on TV'
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first baby, a daughter, in April 2020
Andy Cohen Says His Kids Can Use Remaining Embryos When They're Older: 'Is That a Weird Thought?'
Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 5 weeks, both of whom he welcomed via surrogate
Ilana Glazer Says Being a Mom Is 'Mind-Blowing,' Opens Up About 'Real Community' of Working Moms
In a new video for PEOPLE and Parents magazine, Ilana Glazer shares some of her biggest takeaways as a new mom
Kathie Lee Gifford Meets 'Sweet' Grandson Frank for the First Time — See the Heartwarming Moment
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma last week as son Cody welcomed his first baby, son Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown
MAFS' Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall Welcome First Baby Together, Son Reign: 'Dream Come True'
The couple, who appeared on season 11 of Married at First Sight, first shared their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in February
The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Welcome First Baby, Son Kingston Lee: 'Obsessed'
The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news in December
Hallmark Stars Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'
The exciting news comes as a surprise as neither of the parents shared that they were expecting
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Terrified' to Welcome New Baby After Pregnancy Loss in New LPBW Clip
Tori Roloff revealed in March 2021 that she and husband Zach suffered a pregnancy loss
Shay Mitchell Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Rome, Reveals Sweet Inspiration for Name
Shay Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their second baby girl two weeks ago
Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child, a Baby Girl, with Matte Babel
The Dollface actress and her longtime partner also share 2-year-old daughter Atlas Noa
John Stamos Shares Sweet Photos of 'Little Moments' with Son Billy, 4: 'I Like Those the Best'
John Stamos shares son Billy, 4, with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos
Christina Hall Says Daughter Taylor Is 'Growing Up Too Fast' in New Photo of Her 'Beautiful Girl'
Christina Hall shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex Tarek El Moussa, plus son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead
Audrina Patridge Says She's 'So Happy' for Heidi Montag on Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 2
"She's just so great with kids, so I'm very excited for her," says Audrina Patridge of Heidi Montag Pratt
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter North While Celebrating Kourtney's Wedding
Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 8, was her only child in attendance at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Italy
Alaskan Bush People's Raiven Adams and Bear Brown Expecting Baby: 'So Happy'
Raiven Adams and Bear Brown are already parents to 2-year-old son River
Anderson Cooper Says He Feels 'Blissfully Happy and Lucky' to Have His Two Sons in New Photos
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt Morgan, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 3 months
Nick Cannon on Involvement with His Kids as Dad to 8: Engaged 'More Often Than the Average Adult'
"I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week," Nick Cannon says in a new interview with Men's Health
SI Model Katrina Scott Welcomes Baby No. 2 After More Than Two Years of Fertility Struggles
Katrina Scott and husband Brian are also parents to 3½-year-old daughter Isabelle
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Expecting Second Baby Boy: 'So Deeply Grateful'
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are already parents to son Gus, 15 months
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Adorably Match at Golf Outing After Announcing Pregnancy
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, they announced last weekend
JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Expecting First Baby Together: 'Could Not Be More Excited'
The couple tied the knot in February 2020
