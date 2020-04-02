Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a skilled commerce writer with 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content on People and InStyle since 2019. Whether she's spotlighting a new It shoe taking over Hollywood or unveiling an under-the-radar product Oprah loves, Eva always aims to create a fun shopping experience for readers with her unique, relatable, inspiring stories and fresh, exciting. Not only can she recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory but she has also had an InStyle article featured on a segment of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.