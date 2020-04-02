Erin Hill

Erin Hill is a Senior News Editor at PEOPLE. She has reported on royals for the brand since 2015, covering two royal weddings and four royal baby births. A proud Anglophile, she has interviewed British and Swedish royal family members and has appeared on Today, Extra! and Access Hollywood. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Erin worked at Parade Magazine (where she wrote the popular "Personality Parade" column under the nom de plume of Walter Scott) and The Knot.