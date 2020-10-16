Emily Abbate
This Mom Left Her Career in Tech to Make Healthy Eating More Accessible to Busy Families
Video
Agatha Achindu started a weekend workshop teaching local parents how to cook healthy, natural meals for their families while she worked a corporate tech job. Now, her company, Yummy Spoonfuls, makes fresh homemade-style cooking available to all
By Emily Abbate
