From Backstage to the Big Apple: On the Road with Dylan Scott — See the Photos!
Gallery
The country star has us "Hooked" on his latest single, taking us backstage at his Hershey, Pennsylvania show before heading to New York City to perform it Live with Kelly and Ryan. His Nothing to Do Town tour kicks off in January!
By Dylan Scott
