Derek Lawrence

I currently write about Fast & Furious, The Office, and Will Smith. One day, I will write Hitch 2.
Quincy Jones Disses Taylor Swift's Music: We Need More Songs 'Not Hooks'
Video
Quincy Jones has worked with many of the greatest musicians of all-time, but don't expect him to be in the studio with Taylor Swift anytime soon
Advertisement
Ellen DeGeneres, Miley Cyrus and More Praise Australia for Voting in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage
Article
Demi Lovato Returns to Spotlight with the Feisty New Single 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Video
The singer returned from her recent music hiatus with the release of the new track "Sorry Not Sorry"
Top Gun 2 Lands Director and Release Date
Article
Paramount announced that the long-gestating Top Gun sequel will fly into theaters on July 12, 2019
Los Angeles to Light Bat-Signal in Adam West Tribute
Article
At Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday at 9 p.m., Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck will light the Bat-Signal
Vanessa Hudgens Joins So You Think You Can Dance as New Judge
Article
WATCH: TV Reporters Completely Lose It on Disney's New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride
Article
The revamped Tower of Terror is still living up to its former name and glory
Advertisement
Double Dose of Live! Rent and A Christmas Story Becoming Fox's Next Live TV Musicals
Article
Fox made the live TV musical announcements just hours apart from one another on Friday
This Sandwich Shop Offered Liam Neeson Free Food — and Then He Showed Up to Collect
Article
The Vancouver-area Big Star Sandwich heard Liam Neeson was in town, so put up a sign with the words "Liam Neeson eats here for free"
WATCH: TV Reporters Completely Lose It on Disney's New Guardians of the Galaxy Ride
Article
The revamped Tower of Terror is still living up to its former name and glory
Double Dose of Live! Rent and A Christmas Story Becoming Fox's Next Live TV Musicals
Article
Fox made the live TV musical announcements just hours apart from one another on Friday
This Sandwich Shop Offered Liam Neeson Free Food — and Then He Showed Up to Collect
Article
The Vancouver-area Big Star Sandwich heard Liam Neeson was in town, so put up a sign with the words "Liam Neeson eats here for free"
She's Baaaack! Alison Sweeney Is Returning to Days of Our Lives
Article
Salem's resident bad girl is back
Jay Pharoah Slams SNL over Firing: 'You Go Where You're Appreciated'
Article
In an interview with HOT 97, Pharoah shared his feelings about his role, or lack thereof, on the show where he starred for six seasons
Advertisement
Prison Break Premiere Recap — Breaking Down 'Ogygia'
Article
With Fox reviving many of its greatest hits, Michael, Lincoln, Sara, T-Bag, Sucre, and C-Note are back
Oscars 2017: La La Land's Damien Chazelle Wins Best Director
Article
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC
Sandra Oh Dishes on Whether She'd Ever Return to Grey's Anatomy
Article
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC
Maisie Williams Wishes Game of Thrones Costar Sophie Turner a Happy 21st Birthday with Adorable Throwback
Article
"Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one," Williams tweeted alongside a throwback photo
Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon Face Off in Feud
Article
Feud premieres March 5 on FX
Billy Baldwin Jokes He Could Play Eric Trump on Saturday Night Live
Article
"I've got the slicked-back hair," Billy Baldwin said about the similarity between himself and Eric Trump
Kelsea Ballerini to Perform at Grammys
Article
Ballerini joins line-up that includes Bruno Mars, John Legend, Adele, Keith Urban, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and a pregnant Beyoncé
Advertisement
5 of the Best Mary Tyler Moore Show Moments
Article
After seven seasons and 168 episodes, The Mary Tyler Moore Show signed off with "The Last Show."
Michael Keaton Has High Standards for a Potential Beetlejuice Sequel
Video
Michael Keaton recently chatted with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly editorial director Jess Cagle for a SiriusXM Town Hall
Watch Al Franken and Rick Perry Crack up Over Awkward SNL Joke
Article
Perry found himself in front of Sen. Franken at his confirmation hearing on Thursday
'I Won't Apologize': Toby Keith Defends His Decision to Perform at Donald Trump's Inauguration
Video
Toby Keith is responding to critics of his decision to perform for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Golden Globes 2017: Aaron-Taylor Johnson Wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Article
Aaron-Taylor Johnson won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his role in Nocturnal Animals
Chris Pratt: Parks and Recreation Cast Still Talks 'Almost Every Day'
Article
Paisley Park to Host Celebration of Prince on Anniversary of His Death
Video
For the one-year anniversary of Prince's death, fans will get the chance to celebrate his life at Paisley Park, where he lived and recorded.
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com