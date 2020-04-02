Dave Quinn
Kelly Ripa Insists Thanksgiving Eating 'Should Happen at Dinner Time' Instead of the Afternoon
Article
On Friday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, host Kelly Ripa weighed in on the controversial Thanksgiving debate — and found an ally in guest Kevin Hart
Advertisement
Great British Baking Show Shocker! Frontrunner Jürgen Krauss Eliminated in the Semi-Finals
Article
fans, beware: this article includes major spoilers, so click at your own risk
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Returns for a Fourth Installment — See the Trailer!
Article
PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere for the trailer of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, which hits Netflix Dec. 3
Oreo Thins Just Got a Little Thicker With an 'Extra Stuf' Edition Hitting Shelves Soon
Article
Oreo Thins Extra Stuf have nearly double the creme of traditional Thins
Brooke Shields Flies to Her Family Each Christmas with a Smoked Brisket in Her Carry-On
Article
"My family loves it the night before Christmas so we go through security with these big pieces of meat," Brooke Shields said on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan
Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg Crack Jokes as Contestants Crack Eggs in First Baking It Trailer
Article
Peacock's new food competition series Baking It includes a panel of grandmas who serve as judges
Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef Are 'Inseparable,' Says Source: 'Like a First Love for Them Both'
Article
Friends of Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef are affectionately calling them "Bendra," a source tells PEOPLE
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
Article
Triton Luxury Villa — a 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate on Long Bay beach — sits on over 2 acres and offers more than 12,000 sq. ft. of beachfront living space
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
McDonald's Is Selling Egg McMuffins for 63¢ on Thursday — Try It With These Secret Menu Hacks
Article
In celebration of 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, the fast food giant is selling the popular breakfast sandwich on the McDonald's app for its original price of just 63 cents
How Stuart O'Keeffe and Amy Phillips' Housewives Parody Cookbook Celebrates the Bravo Franchise
Article
Plus, get an exclusive recipe from Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook, inspired by Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's infamous sprinkle cookie debate
Chrissy Teigen Had a Star-Studded Squid Game-Themed Party: 'What an Absolutely Epic Night'
Article
Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the guests at the Squid Game bash
Ree Drummond Thanks Husband Ladd for Support at Cookbook Signing Following Her Brother's Death
Video
Ladd Drummond, who has been married to Ree Drummond for 25 years, was her surprise guest at a signing in Grapevine, Texas on Nov. 10
Auntie Anne's Snowball Nuggets Are Back, This Time for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas
Article
In addition to Auntie Anne's Freeform is also collaborating with Paper Source on a collection of Christmas-themed gift wrap, greeting cards, and festive stationary items
Hi-C Ecto Cooler Spooks Up a Return in Celebration of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Release
Article
The ghoulish green beverage is back, to serve up a bit of '80s and '90s nostalgia for fans
Burger King's Beloved Italian Original Chicken Sandwich Is Finally Back in Stores
Article
It's the first time the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich has been back on the Burger King menu since 2014
Advertisement
Chicago: the Musical Celebrates 25 Years on Broadway! See All the Stars Cast Throughout Its Run
Gallery
From Melanie Griffith to Brooke Shields, Brandy to Ashlee Simpson, see all the stars who have rouged their knees and rolled their stockings down along with the show's cast
See Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Stunning 6-Ft.-Tall, Crown-Topped Wedding Cake
Video
A caviar bar, decadent dinner by Wolfgang Puck, plus a dessert spread and late night snack menu! There was no shortage of food at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding
Taylor Swift Officially Teams with Starbucks, Making It Swift for Fans to Order 'Taylor's Latte'
Video
The collaboration comes in honor of the release of Taylor Swift's latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), and to celebrate Starbucks' red cup season
Coca-Cola's Santa Claus Is Now on Cameo and Ready to Send Personalized Messages for the Holidays
Article
From now until Nov. 16, fans throughout North America can enter for the chance to win one a personalized Cameo video from Santa Claus, courtesy of Coca-Cola
Veterans Day 2021: Every Restaurant Offering Free Food for Active and Inactive Military Members
Article
Applebees, Chilli's, Denny's, Dunkin', IHOP, Little Caesars, Red Lobster, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, and Wedny's are just a few of the restaurant chains giving out Veterans Day freebies
Mariah Carey Teams with McDonald's for a 12 Days of Christmas-Inspired 'Mariah Menu'
Article
Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's customers can get 12 days of 12 different free items from Mariah Carey's "Mariah Menu," after making a minimum purchase of $1 with the McDonald's app
Justin Bieber Teams with Tim Hortons for New Line of Limited Edition Timbiebs Timbits
Article
Three new flavors of Justin Bieber-themed donut holes — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle — will be available at Tim Hortons locations starting Nov. 29
Advertisement
Gordon Ramsay and Daughter Tilly Ramsay Share Sweet Tributes on Their Joint Birthday
Article
"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady," Gordon Ramsay wrote of his daughter Tilly Ramsay
AMC Will Sell Its Beloved Popcorn Outside of Movie Theaters
Article
AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, a product pulled from the same recipe the brand has been selling in theaters since 1920, will be available in supermarkets, malls and more starting in 2022
Padma Lakshmi Says She 'Struggled' with Whether to Include Daughter Krishna on Taste the Nation
Article
"If I'm not willing to open up my own family and self, I would've felt inauthentic or disingenuous,' Padma Lakshmi tells PEOPLE
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com