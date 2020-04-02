Dave Quinn

On Friday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, host Kelly Ripa weighed in on the controversial Thanksgiving debate — and found an ally in guest Kevin Hart
Advertisement
fans, beware: this article includes major spoilers, so click at your own risk
PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere for the trailer of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, which hits Netflix Dec. 3
Oreo Thins Extra Stuf have nearly double the creme of traditional Thins
"My family loves it the night before Christmas so we go through security with these big pieces of meat," Brooke Shields said on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Ryan
Peacock's new food competition series Baking It includes a panel of grandmas who serve as judges
Friends of Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef are affectionately calling them "Bendra," a source tells PEOPLE
Triton Luxury Villa — a 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate on Long Bay beach — sits on over 2 acres and offers more than 12,000 sq. ft. of beachfront living space
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
In celebration of 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, the fast food giant is selling the popular breakfast sandwich on the McDonald's app for its original price of just 63 cents
Plus, get an exclusive recipe from Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook, inspired by Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's infamous sprinkle cookie debate
Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the guests at the Squid Game bash
Ladd Drummond, who has been married to Ree Drummond for 25 years, was her surprise guest at a signing in Grapevine, Texas on Nov. 10
In addition to Auntie Anne's Freeform is also collaborating with Paper Source on a collection of Christmas-themed gift wrap, greeting cards, and festive stationary items
The ghoulish green beverage is back, to serve up a bit of '80s and '90s nostalgia for fans
It's the first time the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich has been back on the Burger King menu since 2014
Advertisement
From Melanie Griffith to Brooke Shields, Brandy to Ashlee Simpson, see all the stars who have rouged their knees and rolled their stockings down along with the show's cast
A caviar bar, decadent dinner by Wolfgang Puck, plus a dessert spread and late night snack menu! There was no shortage of food at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding
The collaboration comes in honor of the release of Taylor Swift's latest re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), and to celebrate Starbucks' red cup season
From now until Nov. 16, fans throughout North America can enter for the chance to win one a personalized Cameo video from Santa Claus, courtesy of Coca-Cola
Applebees, Chilli's, Denny's, Dunkin', IHOP, Little Caesars, Red Lobster, Starbucks, TGI Fridays, and Wedny's are just a few of the restaurant chains giving out Veterans Day freebies
Starting Dec. 13, McDonald's customers can get 12 days of 12 different free items from Mariah Carey's "Mariah Menu," after making a minimum purchase of $1 with the McDonald's app
Three new flavors of Justin Bieber-themed donut holes — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle — will be available at Tim Hortons locations starting Nov. 29
Advertisement
"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady," Gordon Ramsay wrote of his daughter Tilly Ramsay
AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, a product pulled from the same recipe the brand has been selling in theaters since 1920, will be available in supermarkets, malls and more starting in 2022
"If I'm not willing to open up my own family and self, I would've felt inauthentic or disingenuous,' Padma Lakshmi tells PEOPLE
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.